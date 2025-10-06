Why specialist resi matters for modern borrowers who don’t fit the ‘traditional’ mould – Hendry

For decades, the mortgage market has worked to a fairly narrow definition of what a 'typical' borrower looks like: a steady 9 to 5 job, one source of income, and a spotless credit file.

But the world of work – along with the scale of today’s economic pressures – has changed, and the reality is that more and more borrowers no longer fit that mould. They’re freelancers juggling contracts, families with second jobs to make ends meet, gig workers taking shifts through an app, or professionals running a side hustle alongside PAYE employment.

The data underlines just how widespread these changes are. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reports that employment growth in Q2 2025 was driven by both employees and the self-employed, while the number of people holding a second job rose to 1.321 million – 3.9% of everyone in work. Meanwhile, IPSE’s Self-Employed Landscape report highlights that the solo self-employed contributed £366bn to the UK economy in 2024, a jump of £35bn in a year.

Side hustles alone have risen 20% year-on-year, with working mothers now accounting for over a fifth of them. And in the gig economy, according to market analysis from StandOut CV, 1.7 million people are engaged in some form of flexible work, with almost half combining it with a full-time job.

This is the lived reality of modern borrowers. Yet for too many, their circumstances do not compute with the algorithms of mainstream lending. Secondary income may be dismissed as unreliable, self-employment treated as a risk rather than an asset, and minor historical credit issues given disproportionate weight.

For first-time buyers especially, who often depend on multiple income sources or family support, the result can be a frustrating lack of options.

Sponsored Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 1 – Downing Street Roundtable Sponsored by Aldermore

Specialist resi lending can provide solutions

This is precisely where the specialist residential sector comes into its own. For example, our underwriting is designed to look beyond the tick-box. Manual assessment allows us to take a genuine view of affordability, whether that means using the most recent year’s accounts for the self-employed, recognising 100% of secondary income in many cases, or accepting applications through joint borrower sole proprietor (JBSP) structures that include extended family support.

We also know that life doesn’t always run smoothly. That’s why our tiered credit system, from F1 through to F4, provides routes for borrowers with everything from small historical blips to more recent challenges. On top of this, enhanced loan-to-income (LTI) multiples are available for qualified professionals (up to six times) and for key workers such as NHS staff, teachers and firefighters (up to 5.5 times). These features reflect a recognition that the capability to repay cannot always be boiled down to a single ratio or scorecard.

For advisers, the rise of non-traditional borrowers is less a hurdle and more a chance to demonstrate real value.

After all, clients who don’t meet high street criteria are not unusual cases, they are increasingly representative of the broader market. Brokers who understand how to document layered income, how to navigate credit tiers, and how to position these cases with specialist lenders can unlock options that may otherwise be closed off.

In doing so, they deliver not just a mortgage, but long-term trust and client loyalty.

Specialist resi is no longer niche

Looking forward, it’s difficult to see employment becoming less varied.

If anything, second jobs, flexible contracts and entrepreneurial ventures will become even more common. Against that backdrop, specialist residential lending is no longer a niche corner of the market – it’s an essential solution that ensures homeownership remains accessible.

By combining flexible criteria with pragmatic underwriting and by working closely with brokers, the specialist sector can continue to offer solutions where traditional lending falls short. That matters, because behind every ‘non-standard’ case is a real person or family with a real ambition to buy, move or remortgage.

Their goals are no less valid, and their options should be no less achievable.