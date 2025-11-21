Know Your BDM: Connor Nixon, Conveybuddy

We caught up with Connor Nixon, business development executive at Conveybuddy, the conveyancing distributor, to discuss his role, how he supports brokers, and why the business has ambitious plans for 2026.

Which locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role at Conveybuddy?

I cover the whole of the UK, but I’m based in Stoke-on-Trent. I currently deal with around 150 brokers, but am looking to build that as much as I can, as we have ambitious plans to grow our broker user base considerably during next year and beyond.

What personal talent or skill is most valuable in doing your job?

I think being a people person really helps; you have to be able to communicate effectively in a role like this as, at the end of the day, brokers and agents are people and if you can’t have a good conversation, you’re a bit stuck.

What personal talent or skill would you most like to improve on?

I think I could improve on my organisation, I tend to write a lot down and file it in places that make it hard to find. I am working a lot on this and it will show over the coming months.

What’s the hardest part of your job?

I think at times it can seem like there is a lot going on all at once; if you take a step back, organise efficiently and work through things, you will get around it in no time at all.

What do you love most about your job?

I love speaking to people, whether that is a chat about the football at the weekend, work they have with me as a broker or anything in between. Relationships and people are where I thrive.

What has been the biggest lesson you’ve learned in your career?

Taking on feedback is the most important thing I have learnt; people aren’t just telling you these things because they have to, they are telling you because it will improve you as a person both professionally and personally.

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market?

LinkedIn is my go-to place. I do keep up with the news as often as I can as well to make sure any updates with the market aren’t new to me when speaking to my brokers and estate agents.

What is the most quirky or unique case you’ve been involved in?

Not many unusual to be honest – probably a block of flats that ended up being 26 separate instructions from one broker.

What was your motivation for choosing this career?

It boils down to the people aspect, I think. Nothing feels better than helping a broker or seeing them grow as you develop a working relationship with them, and the feeling you get from positive feedback or interactions is fantastic.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

My first ever job was in an estate agency, so I would have to say a role as sales negotiator or something along those lines. I loved that job.

What did you want to be growing up?

As a lot of others did, I always wanted to be a footballer.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Here at Conveybuddy, continuing to build on what the team has achieved and grown, and being the best version of myself I can be.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

Time travel. I’d love to be able to go back to times I have had that I would like to live through again.

What is your strategy for tackling challenges?

Take stock of the situation, get both sides of the story if need be and approach it as calmly and professionally as I possibly can.

What is your greatest skill, either work- or non-work-related?

I just think I can talk to anybody – put me in a room with 100 people I don’t know and I’d find a way to chat to each and every one of them.

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

I was once asked in a job interview which biscuit I would be. I think I went for a chocolate Hobnob.