Two ends of the journey, one common need: Why protection matters – Wilson

In today’s mortgage landscape, the notion of a ‘typical’ client is increasingly obsolete.

For example, first-time buyers are often assumed to be inexperienced or financially naïve, but this is a misconception. Many are digitally fluent and well-informed, often coming to advisers with research in hand and a clear vision of what they want.

However, even the savviest mortgage clients may not fully understand their protection needs – or realise what risks they’re exposed to. That’s where advisers must step in, introducing the conversation around all forms of protection: income protection, critical illness cover, life insurance, etc.

Protection to suit all life stages

For first-time buyers, the priority is often affordability, which is why protection must be framed in a practical, value-driven way. Start with income protection – it’s usually the most affordable due to younger age, and it’s also the most immediately relevant.

If a client or their partner were suddenly unable to work, how would they pay the mortgage? Even a short-term absence from work can have serious consequences, especially for those already stretched financially. Framing the protection conversation around real-life scenarios, rather than just product types, helps all clients understand the importance of cover that keeps them in their homes.

But advisers shouldn’t stop here. Life insurance is equally critical, especially where dependants are involved. Critical illness cover adds another essential layer, providing a lump sum if the client suffers a serious condition that impacts their ability to work or live independently. These are the risks that could derail not just a mortgage, but a family’s financial future.

Positioning these policies not as extras, but as essential parts of the mortgage process, is key. This is not about ‘selling’ – it’s about providing a safety net clients perhaps didn’t know they needed.

At the other end of the spectrum are later life lending clients. These borrowers may be accessing equity from their property, working part-time, or supplementing their income through other arrangements.

For example, a growing demographic in this space is single women over the age of 70. They are often asset-rich but income-constrained, and may have minimal protection in place as a result. Vulnerability is also a key consideration, and the regulator’s expectations under Consumer Duty are very clear: advisers must ensure advice is tailored, risks are explained, and appropriate products are considered.

Here too, the full suite of protection matters. Later life clients may not need income protection in the traditional sense, but many are still active in some form of work or rely on regular income from other sources. They may benefit from life cover, particularly where they have legacy planning intentions or want to clear debts. Some may even qualify for limited critical illness options.

The key is to explore needs thoroughly and not assume protection is irrelevant based on age alone.

Setting the case for protection

Barriers exist, of course. Clients may question affordability, assume existing cover through work, or bring comparison site quotes that undercut adviser recommendations.

But not all policies are created equal. Advisers have access to a broad range of products that often provide superior cover, better definitions, and stronger claims support. It’s important to show clients why a cheaper online option might not be suitable – highlight exclusions, deferred periods, payout terms, and what’s actually missing from lower-tier products.

They are not comparing apples with apples.

The numbers speak for themselves. According to data from the Association of British Insurers (ABI), a record £7.34bn in protection insurance claims was paid in 2023 – equating to £20.1m every single day. This includes payouts across income protection, life insurance, and critical illness cover, with an overall claims acceptance rate of 98.6%.

These figures are not just impressive, they are a clear signal that protection policies do pay out, and regularly. Claims aren’t rare, they’re real. Young people, older people, families, single homeowners – everyone is potentially at risk. The role of the adviser is to make that risk visible and to provide the tools to manage it.

Even so, some clients will still choose not to proceed. That’s their decision, but advisers must protect themselves as well. Under Consumer Duty, it’s critical to show that the right advice was given, the client understood the risks, and the decision was theirs. To this end, we have a ‘protection disclaimer’, which is an effective way to evidence this, but it must be supported by good process – follow-up texts or emails confirming protection was discussed, and declined, can be vital if a complaint arises later.

If advisers don’t feel confident in giving protection advice, they must refer. Leaving the conversation out altogether is not an option. This isn’t about cross-selling or bolting on an extra product; it’s about putting clients in a stronger, more secure financial position.

Protection needs to move from a ‘nice-to-have’ to a ‘must-have’. It’s not about age, stage, or product type, it’s about delivering outcomes that genuinely serve clients’ best interests. From buying their first home to unlocking value from their last, every client deserves a conversation about what happens if the worst happens.

Advisers who deliver those conversations consistently – and back them up with good documentation – are not only protecting clients, but themselves too.