Lenders must meet their duty in protecting the wellbeing of mortgage brokers – Graham
Here, Claire Graham, business development manager (BDM) for Monmouthshire Building Society, discusses why she launched the Balanced Broker series – a monthly event bringing brokers together to support their emotional, physical and mental health.
Mental health challenges in the sector cannot be ignored
It’s no secret that the mortgage industry has faced its fair share of challenges lately, which is clearly taking its toll. According to the 2024 annual survey from the Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC), 21% of mortgage professionals rated their mental health as either “poor” or “of concern”. That’s a noticeable jump from 14% in 2023 and paints a worrying picture.
One big factor in this increase is the sheer number of hours people are putting in. There is more pressure than ever to deliver the best possible outcomes for customers, and that’s pushing many to work longer and harder. In fact, 62% of those surveyed said they’re now clocking more than 45 hours per week, up from 58% last year. The number of those working more than 60 hours has also crept up too, from 12% to 13%.
The numbers tell a clear story: people in the mortgage industry are feeling the strain and it’s a stark reminder of how important it is to prioritise mental health and wellbeing, not just for individuals, but for the industry as a whole.
The pressures on mortgage professionals
As a former broker, I’ve got first-hand experience of the demanding nature of the job. Many brokers spend many long, lonely hours in front of a laptop, with constant performance pressure from both employers and clients.
I noticed that more of my broker colleagues were expressing the strain they were under, and so I launched the Balanced Broker events. We wanted to offer real, practical wellbeing support for brokers and IFAs.
Each session typically involves four lenders who, as is the norm, share updates on their mortgage products. However, the true heart of the event lies in its focus on wellbeing, with insightful speakers dedicated to supporting brokers beyond business.
We’ve hosted a life coach who led a discussion on the four pillars of health, strategies for managing stress and time management and incorporating physical activity into daily life.
We’ve also welcomed a menopause personal trainer, who delivered an educational and inclusive session for both men and women, providing valuable insights into supporting women at home and in the workplace. A nutritionist has also spoken at our events, focusing on the importance of proper nutrition, hydration, and how the right foods can boost energy and overall health.
Practical steps to improve wellbeing
Simple steps that can be implemented by all brokers to look after their wellbeing include things like:
Building a support network: Long work hours at a desk can be isolating, but surrounding yourself with fellow brokers and industry contacts offers both business and mindset benefits. Attend meetings, events, or networking opportunities to share experiences, exchange ideas, and stay motivated.
Looking after your physical health: Exercise regularly, even short walks or stretching between meetings. Eat nutritious meals and stay hydrated throughout the day. Despite your busy day, don’t skip breaks and use them instead to move, breathe, or eat away from screens.
Enhancing your workspace: Brokers spend a lot of time at their desks, so try to organise your home office to reduce clutter and distractions. Natural light, plants and soothing colours can really help people stay focused and stress-free.
Avoiding constant monitoring: In a fast-moving financial world where rates and charges regularly change, it’s tempting to spend hours scrolling through websites so you are up to date with the news. Set specific times during the day to catch up on relevant news, rather than constant monitoring.
As lenders, we naturally want brokers to bring mortgage business our way. However, while we expect something from them, historically, we haven’t always offered much in return.
Events like this are a fantastic way of showing support for their work and appreciating the challenges they face.