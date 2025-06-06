Lenders must meet their duty in protecting the wellbeing of mortgage brokers – Graham

With one in five mortgage professionals rating their mental health as “poor,” there has never been a better time for lenders to start giving back to brokers to help to look after their wellbeing.

Here, Claire Graham, business development manager (BDM) for Monmouthshire Building Society, discusses why she launched the Balanced Broker series – a monthly event bringing brokers together to support their emotional, physical and mental health.

Mental health challenges in the sector cannot be ignored

It’s no secret that the mortgage industry has faced its fair share of challenges lately, which is clearly taking its toll. According to the 2024 annual survey from the Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC), 21% of mortgage professionals rated their mental health as either “poor” or “of concern”. That’s a noticeable jump from 14% in 2023 and paints a worrying picture.

One big factor in this increase is the sheer number of hours people are putting in. There is more pressure than ever to deliver the best possible outcomes for customers, and that’s pushing many to work longer and harder. In fact, 62% of those surveyed said they’re now clocking more than 45 hours per week, up from 58% last year. The number of those working more than 60 hours has also crept up too, from 12% to 13%.

The numbers tell a clear story: people in the mortgage industry are feeling the strain and it’s a stark reminder of how important it is to prioritise mental health and wellbeing, not just for individuals, but for the industry as a whole.