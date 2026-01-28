The next-generation broker – Hill

I believe the mortgage advice industry has reached a pivotal moment. Demand for expert mortgage advice remains strong, customer expectations are rising, and technology is reshaping how brokers work.

Yet one of the biggest questions facing the sector is how we can attract the next generation of advisers and equip them for the industry they’re stepping into.

Bringing new talent into the broker community isn’t just about filling a pipeline. It’s about future‑proofing a sector that plays a critical role in helping people to secure their homes, build wealth, and navigate increasingly complex financial decisions. And to do that, we need to rethink how we present the profession, the skills it requires and the opportunities it offers.

A career – not just a job

For many of the young people for whom this could provide an ideal career, the world of mortgage advice is still something of a mystery. There’s also a lack of awareness about the breadth of roles available across the intermediary landscape – from working for lenders and distributors to roles in business development teams or as corporate account managers.

The truth is that broking is one of the most transferable skillsets in financial services. Advisers develop deep customer understanding, commercial awareness, regulatory knowledge, and relationship‑building expertise. These skills open doors far beyond the traditional broker role.

That’s why outreach matters. College and university fairs, clear accreditation pathways and a professional industry narrative all help to reposition the role of mortgage intermediary as a long‑term, rewarding job choice. And we should not shy away from talking openly about earning potential. Whether employed or self‑employed, the financial rewards can be significant.

What’s more, some of the most successful advisers in the market today have followed non‑traditional routes into their roles. This is demonstrated by the Accord Growth Series Mortgage Mentors podcast series, led by Jeremy Duncombe, managing director of Accord Mortgages, and aimed at inspiring brokers through the experiences of some of the industry’s leading lights – many of whom have arrived at where they are via alternative pathways.

The role of brokers is evolving – and so must the skills

The role of the mortgage adviser today looks very different from that of 10 years ago – and it no doubt will be transformed again over the next decade. This means that the skills we prioritise must evolve too.

Future‑ready brokers need a combination of digital literacy, adaptability and a growth mindset, along with strong relationship management, empathy and creative problem‑solving skills.

These aren’t ‘nice-to-haves’. They’re essential skills. The mortgage landscape – and the needs of borrowers – are becoming increasingly complex. Technology is accelerating change and brokers must be confident using tools that enhance efficiency, improve the customer experience, and streamline processes.

Our Growth Series is designed to support this evolution – offering content for brokers on a variety of topics, including making the most of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital tools, marketing, and social media.

However, the most important skill of all is proactive self‑learning. Having the willingness to seek out new knowledge, experiment with new tools and embrace change – even when it feels uncomfortable. And this applies to us all, regardless of the sector we’re in.

Technology will not replace brokers – it will elevate them

It’s a myth that AI might eventually replace advisers, but the reality is that technology will replace tasks, not people. And brokers who learn to harness AI will achieve results that set them apart.

We’re already seeing this in the form of a generational shift. Our own research shows that newer brokers are more comfortable with digital tools such as chatbots and webchat – perhaps because they’ve grown up with them.

And for those less comfortable – the challenge is time. Many advisers feel too busy to learn new skills. But taking time to pause, reflect, and invest in capability building is no longer optional. It’s the foundation of long‑term success and can pay dividends over the long run, in terms of saved time and increased capacity to help more borrowers.

All that said, technology cannot replicate empathy, trust, judgment, and true human connection – which are all skills that today’s broker needs – but when combined with digital tools, they will form a winning combination.

Intermediaries have always been resilient, adaptable, and deeply committed to customers. But the next chapter will require even more evolution – and even more support.

As an industry, we need to promote broking as a modern, dynamic career, build clearer pathways for new entrants and invest in skill development. With the right knowledge and tools in place, the next generation of brokers will redefine customer expectations, satisfy the kind of demand for their services that has never been seen before, and achieve even greater success than their predecessors.