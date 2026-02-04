Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? Embrace technology or be left behind – Jannels

When Philip K. Dick wrote 'Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?' in the late 1960s, he imagined a future shaped by artificial intelligence (AI), synthetic humans, and questions about what it really means to be alive.

This bleak and fragmented world that was dominated by machines went on to inspire the film Blade Runner, a warning of how easily technological advancement could strip society of empathy.

More than half a century later, technology really has changed everything, but not in the way those early dystopian visions predicted. In the mortgage market, it’s not empathy that’s being lost, it’s inefficiency. The advisers thriving today are those using technology to do more of what makes them human: building relationships, guiding clients, and providing reassurance in a complex financial world.

The future is already here

Across the intermediary landscape, innovation has quietly redefined what ‘normal’ looks like. What once took hours, or even days, now takes minutes. Data that once had to be entered multiple times now flows seamlessly through connected systems. Brokers can go from sourcing to submission without switching screens or rekeying information, a small operational shift that, in practice, represents a mini revolution.

We’ve seen first-hand how this integration transforms the broker journey. API-driven platforms enable users to connect instantly with lenders and an array of service providers to slash administrative time and eliminate duplication. The result is not a colder, more automated world, but a warmer one where technology does the heavy lifting so advisers can focus on people, not paperwork.

Beyond the myth of the machine

It’s easy to understand why some still view automation with suspicion. Science fiction has spent decades telling us that when machines take over, humans lose control. But in financial services, the opposite has happened. The more advanced our tools have become, the more empowered advisers have become in terms of providing more personal, more compliant, and more transparent advice.

A good example is the role of technology under the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) Consumer Duty framework. This demands that firms evidence not only good customer outcomes but also the reasoning behind every recommendation. For many advisers, that could have meant an increase in administrative pressure. Instead, integrated CRM systems have made it easier to store, track, and report every step of the client journey, ensuring compliance and efficiency go hand in hand.

A connected ecosystem

The most powerful tech transformations are those that bring the industry together. Conveyancing has long been a pinch point in the mortgage process, often slowing completions and frustrating clients. But integrations between systems, such as OMS’s partnerships with Pexa, Movin Legal, and Optimus Legal, are helping to bridge that gap.

These connections give brokers real-time case updates, automated reminders, and complete transparency throughout the process. It’s collaboration, not competition, that’s driving progress and it’s happening because technology is finally enabling a growing number of parties across the entire mortgage journey to work in sync.

If automation has reshaped the mortgage process, AI is redefining its future. This isn’t the stuff of Blade Runner, but it does mark a shift towards faster, smarter processing, and it will enhance the role of the adviser, not diminish it.

If Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? questioned whether technology might one day erode our humanity, the mortgage market offers a very different answer. The truth is that technology, when used thoughtfully and effectively, allows us to communicate more clearly and deliver better outcomes. The future is far from bleak, it’s brilliantly interconnected, and the only real question left is – are you ready to dream bigger with technology, or be left behind?