Navigating a cautious UK housing market in 2026 and why surveying insight matters more than ever – Ison

As we move into Q2 2026, it’s clear that the UK residential property market and mortgage sector face one certainty, which is uncertainty.

Taken together, global events, rising living costs, and new legislation are making 2026 a year in which lenders, brokers, and valuers are closely watching macroeconomic indicators and their impact on the UK property market.

For lenders, this creates a year where risk monitoring, affordability assessment, and robust valuations will be critical to managing the changing market landscape.

Geopolitics, inflation and the cost‑of‑living squeeze

Let’s start with the international backdrop. Heightened Middle East tensions continue to add volatility to energy markets. Higher wholesale prices feed quickly into domestic energy costs, and that has knock‑on effects for inflation and household budgets.

According to UK Finance, 1.8 million borrowers are expected to roll off low‑rate fixed deals this year. Many of those products were priced during the period of ultra-low rates, so borrowers coming off 1-1.5% fixes to rates above 5% will see a material increase in monthly payments.

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For lenders, the key risk is not widespread arrears but pockets of affordability strain, particularly among higher-loan-to-income (LTI) borrowers and households with increased essential outgoings.

Market behaviour: Caution rather than concern

How does this translate in the housing market? In short, a cautious environment.

Right now, we are not seeing the kind of shock that causes sharp market corrections. Instead, early signals point toward potentially fewer discretionary movers, longer decision‑making cycles, stable but subdued transaction levels, and potential for slight price softening in certain regions, rather than broad declines.

First‑time buyers may pause while they watch how rates evolve, and developers may become more measured in launching new sites, given added build cost pressures and future demand uncertainty. But crucially, the fundamentals that underpin market stability – responsible lending, robust underwriting and low repossession activity – remain firmly in place.

Legislative change adding complexity

Even without global pressures, 2026 was already set to be a busy year on the regulatory front.

The Renters’ Rights Act will reshape aspects of the buy‑to‑let (BTL) landscape, particularly as landlords adapt to the removal of Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions. Some may take a wait‑and‑see approach, while others may reassess portfolio strategies, especially in more marginal yield areas.

Alongside this, leasehold and commonhold reforms, building safety considerations in higher-risk buildings, and the ongoing push toward better energy efficiency all remain active topics. These changes don’t present immediate market risk, but they do create more moving parts for lenders to track, especially when understanding collateral, future saleability and borrower obligations.

Why surveying insight matters more than ever

One theme that keeps coming through strongly is the value of real‑time, ground‑level property market intelligence.

With hundreds of surveyors visiting homes daily across the UK, Countrywide Surveying Services (CSS) is seeing in real time how consumer sentiment is shifting, which property types are proving more resilient, and where pricing sensitivity is emerging. Our Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS)-qualified valuer insights help to paint a much more accurate real time picture of property values in uncertain times when compared to data derived automated valuation models (AVMs), whose outputs – anchored to historical data – can lag at market turning points.

Looking ahead

So, what could lenders expect in the coming months?

A market that’s cautious. Borrowers who are feeling the pinch and a regulatory landscape that continues to evolve in meaningful ways. There is currently no sense of crisis, but a year where close monitoring, sound valuation practice and clear borrower support strategies will make all the difference.

If the past few years have taught us anything, it’s that the UK mortgage market is resilient in the face of macroeconomic challenges and performs best when it stays alert, stays adaptable and stays collaborative. We expect 2026 to be no exception.