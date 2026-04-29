The KPI problem nobody wants to talk about – Flavin

There's a quiet irony sitting at the heart of how most employed mortgage brokers are managed.

The industry exists to give people financial clarity – to cut through complexity, ask the right questions, and help clients make decisions that will affect them for decades. And yet, internally, many firms are measuring their own people in ways that are muddled, misaligned, and occasionally counterproductive.

Key performance indicators (KPIs) are supposed to answer a simple question: how do we know if someone is doing their job well? In practice, they often answer a different question – how much is this person producing? – and quietly hope the two are the same thing.

They frequently aren’t.

The volume trap

Here’s the thing about completions-focused KPI frameworks: they work. Just not always in the way you’d hope.

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When volume is the dominant metric, brokers optimise for volume. They chase cleaner, faster cases. They spend less time on the difficult client who needs more hand-holding. They push through applications that might benefit from a longer conversation. None of this is dishonest, exactly. It’s rational behaviour in response to what’s being measured.

The firms most vulnerable to this are those who set ambitious completion targets, pat themselves on the back when they’re hit, and only discover the cracks later – in compliance reviews, in client retention figures, in the quiet exodus of advisers who burned out 18 months in.

If your KPI framework only rewards output, don’t be surprised when output is all you get.

What actually predicts long-term performance

The brokers still writing good business five years from now aren’t necessarily the ones who completed the most cases last quarter. They’re the ones who converted enquiries efficiently, managed their pipeline without drama, kept clients informed without being chased, and gave advice they’d be comfortable defending in an audit.

That’s what a genuinely useful KPI framework tries to capture. Not just what’s happening now, but what’s likely to still be happening in three years.

Conversion rate. The single most revealing metric about a broker’s effectiveness. Strong conversion – typically 60-75% from application to completion – means fewer leads needed, less wasted effort, and almost certainly a better client experience. It’s worth far more than raw volume.

Completed cases, in context. 6-12 per month is a reasonable benchmark for many employed brokers, but the number alone tells you almost nothing. A broker completing eight cases per month on appropriate products with clean files is outperforming one completing 12 and quietly storing up problems. Track completions. Just don’t stop there.

Average loan size. Case value reflects something real – the complexity a broker can handle, the trust they’ve built, their ability to work with clients who have more intricate needs. A broker whose average case value grows steadily over time is usually a broker who’s developing.

Revenue generated. Everything has to connect to commercial reality eventually. Revenue pulls volume, case value, and product mix into one figure. The question worth asking isn’t just whether the number is good, but whether it’s consistent – and whether the business written to produce it is sustainable.

Pipeline management. This is the KPI that separates brokers who are in control from those who are merely reactive. A well-managed pipeline means regular client contact, clear visibility of upcoming completions, and minimal cases going quiet without explanation. A neglected pipeline is expensive – not just in revenue, but in the client relationships that quietly dissolve when people feel forgotten.

Customer outcomes. Most firms claim to prioritise this. Fewer actually measure it. Referrals, repeat business, and retention rates are imperfect proxies, but they’re real ones. A broker who consistently generates introductions without asking for them is telling you something important about the quality of their work.

File quality and compliance. Leave this off the list and you’ll regret it. A broker writing strong volumes with poor documentation creates risk that spreads well beyond their own desk. Clean audits and thorough file-keeping aren’t bureaucratic box-ticking – they’re the professional floor beneath everything else.

The targets nobody should be setting

Unrealistic targets don’t motivate people. They demoralise them, then they lose them.

A broker dealing with inconsistent lead quality or limited admin support is not operating in the same conditions as the person whose targets were designed for an idealised version of the role. Treating those two situations identically is a management failure dressed up as a performance standard.

The same logic applies to experience. A broker in their first year should not be measured against the same benchmarks as someone with a decade behind them. One-size-fits-all frameworks usually end up fitting nobody particularly well.

The uncomfortable truth about burnout

The mortgage broking industry has a turnover problem, it doesn’t always acknowledge directly.

The brokers who leave aren’t usually the ones who weren’t good enough. They’re often the ones who were pushed too hard, measured too narrowly, and given targets that felt like a ceiling rather than a goal – taking their knowledge, client relationships, and referral networks with them.

A broker who lasts five years and writes consistently good business is worth considerably more than one who peaks in six months and quietly falls apart. The KPI framework that produces the first outcome looks quite different from the one that produces the second.

Sustainable performance requires sustainable conditions. Realistic pipelines, proper admin support, and targets that reflect the actual working environment rather than a spreadsheet built on optimistic assumptions.

What brokers are actually asking for

Most brokers aren’t resistant to accountability. They’re resistant to accountability that feels arbitrary or unfair.

What they want is straightforward: clarity about what’s expected, targets that bear some relationship to reality, and enough support to give those targets a genuine chance of being met. They want to feel that success is achievable through good work – not by cutting corners or simply outlasting the exhaustion.

When KPIs provide that, performance tends to follow. Not because the targets are demanding, but because they’re meaningful.

A different way to think about this

A KPI framework isn’t just a measurement tool. It’s a statement of values.

The metrics a firm chooses to track are, whether they intend it or not, a signal about what they actually care about. Firms that only track volume signal that volume is what matters. Firms that also track quality, outcomes, and compliance signal something more considered – and tend to attract and retain brokers who care about those things too.

The best frameworks don’t just measure whether brokers are doing enough. They help brokers understand what doing it well actually looks like and give them a clear path to getting there.

That’s a far more useful thing to build.

More completions won’t fix a broken framework. But the right framework makes more completions – and better ones – a natural consequence.