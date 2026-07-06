From momentum to delivery: Why this reform can create a better home buying and selling process – Rudolf

Earlier this year in Mortgage Solutions, I wrote about the growing momentum behind efforts to improve property transaction times, and the need for all parts of the market to work together if we are to deliver a faster, clearer and more reliable home moving process.

The publication last month of the government’s home buying and selling reform roadmap moves that debate on significantly. It provides a clear plan for change, centred on upfront information, digital property data, higher standards and, in time, more binding commitments between buyers and sellers.

For the Conveyancing Association (CA), this is a positive and important step. As all stakeholders will know, the current process too often leaves buyers, sellers, advisers, lenders, estate agents and conveyancers dealing with delay and uncertainty because key information arrives too late. That is not good for consumers, and it is not good for professionals trying to do their jobs well.

The ministry told us the responses to the consultation from all sectors were so positive around access to information earlier in the process that ministers gave it the green light.

Why better information matters

At the heart of the reforms is the proposal for more comprehensive upfront information, including sales packs, property searches and condition reports before a property is listed.

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That matters because many of the issues that delay or derail transactions are not new issues. They are simply discovered too late. Title matters, leasehold costs, estate charges, building safety points, missing consents, search issues and chain problems can all have a major impact on whether a transaction can proceed.

For conveyancers, earlier information means earlier risk identification. Liability remains where it has always been. Conveyancers remain responsible for the advice they provide, just as they are today. What changes is the quality and timing of the information available.

That is a vital point. These reforms should not be viewed as creating a new role for conveyancers. They allow conveyancers to carry out their existing role earlier and with better information. Reviewing title, ordering searches and advising on risk are already core parts of the process. The reform simply moves more of that work to the start.

Why this matters for advisers and lenders

For mortgage advisers, transaction delays are not an abstract problem. They affect client confidence, pipeline certainty, offer periods, completion dates and the overall advice process. When a case stalls because key information emerges late, the impact is felt far beyond the legal file. Clients become frustrated, advisers spend more time chasing updates, lenders face higher fall-through risk and all parties have less certainty.

A system built around better upfront information should support better client outcomes. It should mean fewer nasty surprises, fewer wasted applications and a clearer route from offer to completion.

This is why the reform is not just a conveyancing issue. It is a market-wide issue. Advisers, lenders and conveyancers all benefit from a process where information is available earlier, risk is assessed sooner and clients are better informed before they commit time and money.

Not a HIP repeat

Some will inevitably compare sales packs with Home Information Packs (HIPs). That comparison is understandable, but I’m afraid it truly misses the point.

This is not simply a return to a paper-based pack. The proposed reforms are part of a much broader digital change, with secure property data, digital logbooks, digital identity, electronic signatures and standardised information sharing all forming part of the direction of travel.

The success of this reform will depend on the information being trusted, current, secure and useful. It must support the transaction, not add extra layers for the sake of it.

The government has also set out a phased approach. That is important. It gives firms, suppliers and stakeholders time to test systems, raise concerns and deal with unintended consequences before requirements become mandatory – but, at the same time, delivering the quick wins that pilots have already shown do work.

Why digital is key

Digitalisation is not about replacing professional judgement. It is about reducing repeated work, improving access to trusted data and allowing professionals to focus on advice, risk and client care.

At present, too much time is spent gathering, checking and repeating information across different parts of the transaction. Digital property logbooks, sales packs, reusable identity checks and better data sharing should reduce that waste.

For conveyancers, this should mean less time chasing basic information and more time applying legal skill. For advisers, it should mean a clearer process and better client communication. For consumers, it should mean a less stressful move.

From reactive to proactive

The biggest prize is a shift from a reactive process to a proactive one. For too long, the system has expected professionals to deal with issues after the event. The reforms create the chance to identify problems earlier, manage them sooner and reduce the risk of fall-throughs later.

There will, of course, be delivery challenges. Data quality, supplier standards, training for those who need it, system integration and clear rules on responsibility will all matter. But we believe the direction is the right one. We hope that by having digital property logbooks, all the sale pack data will be available instantly to market the property, subject only to refreshing the data, so you are not simply moving the delay from the conveyancing process to the listing process.

If implemented well, these reforms should lead to faster transactions, fewer failed sales, better informed clients and more confidence across the whole market. That is why we at the CA support the overall direction of travel. Reform should not be seen as a burden. It is an opportunity to build a home buying and selling process that works better for consumers, advisers, lenders, estate agents and conveyancers alike.