Know Your BDM: Foz Ahmad, Metro Bank

This week, Mortgage Solutions is speaking to Foz Ahmad, business development manager (BDM) at Metro Bank.

Which locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role at Metro Bank?

I manage the central London, Ilford and Chelmsford areas on a day-to-day basis. This encompasses around 670 firms and 1,381 mortgage intermediaries. I am also lucky enough to be supported by an excellent telephone BDM – Jade Stroudley – allowing the two of us to provide our intermediary partners with help and support.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

I am fortunate enough to have worked in the mortgage sector for many years now in different roles; firstly as an adviser, then within the completions team of another lender and most recently as a BDM. I think there are several attributes that help me to provide a great service to my brokers – being a good listener, being accessible, having an in-depth knowledge of the Metro Bank product range but also of the wider market – and of course not being frightened to say no. This is an important skill to develop that not everyone is comfortable with, but that, if done in the right way and at speed, is more helpful to both brokers and customers alike.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

Being more inquisitive – this is something everyone in this job needs to do more of, as the nature of our role often means we are rushing between appointments, running at 100 miles per hour. Perhaps, we should step back more, reflect and be more inquisitive.

What’s the hardest part of your job?

I pride myself on the service and knowledge I provide to the intermediary market, so not being able to answer my phone instantly, especially if I’m in meetings or travelling on the tube, is a challenge. From my time as an adviser, I know how critical it is for an intermediary to obtain a quick answer or get some instant help – this is where my telephone BDM, alongside our broker help desk, can very easily fill that gap.

What do you love most about your job?

I love the freedom of the BDM role and the fact you are your own boss and manage your own diary, but ultimately it’s supporting brokers and getting the mortgage over the line, even when things are not going to plan – it gives me an immense amount of satisfaction and ultimately you know your actions and intervention has helped a homeowner fulfil a dream.

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given? Who gave it to you?

Don’t ever be afraid to admit you don’t know the answer and never just assume or guess. My area mortgage manager taught me this on my first day of being a mortgage broker. It’s okay to admit you don’t know, as long as you go and find the answer and feedback in a timely fashion.

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market?

I regularly read the trade press, ensuring I get the daily feeds from publications such as Mortgage Solutions. Speaking to brokers also gives me a good overview of the market, what is happening and where the mood music is. Additionally, we get daily updates from our mortgage communication manager, who summarises the main news stories. This gives all of us within the distribution function a comprehensive daily snapshot of the wider market. I also speak to my colleagues within the wider business on a regular basis, as this helps with an overview of trends not only in London but across the country.

What is the most quirky/unique property deal you’ve been involved in?

I came across a 95% loan-to-value (LTV) ex-local authority flat, with deck access and above commercial premises. I wasn’t familiar with the property location and was unsure whether the valuer would deem it a suitable security. Fortunately, the surveyor confirmed there was a high demand for flats in that area and – even with the high LTV and close proximity to commercial – it went through. These are the types of applications I love, as they allow me to deliver a positive outcome.

Tell us about your trickiest case – what happened and how did you resolve the problem(s)?

We’ve recently launched a limited company buy-to-let (BTL) proposition and I received a purchase enquiry where the client had four limited companies that were interlinked, with some acting as holding companies and others making losses, but the overall net position was a positive one. The broker was great at providing a range of finalised accounts alongside business bank statements. Having this information upfront allowed me to discuss it with our underwriting team so the application could progress.

What was your motivation for choosing this career?

As a broker, I was very reliant on the support of my local BDMs, so I fully understand the merits of a good, efficient and, most importantly, accessible one. Having that experience really ignited my desire to become one. Every day is a school day and I’m constantly learning and developing within my role.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

I’d love to work as an estate agent in a really luxurious, high-end property business. I often look at dream properties on Rightmove and being able to view these properties daily would motivate me to work even harder to achieve my dream of owning my own luxury property… one day.

What did you want to be growing up?

A bit of a curve ball, but I always wanted to be an accountant. My family runs a restaurant business, and from a young age I took a keen interest in accounting when working there.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

Having the ability to read minds would be my superpower. I’d love to have the skill to enhance communication, make stronger connections and have an understanding of what people are thinking at all times.

What is your strategy for tackling challenges?

I try to work backwards to understand what the end goal or required outcome is, and then work out the most logical way to tackle it.

What is your greatest skill(s), either work- or non-work-related?

My colleagues often comment on my work ethic. I can only work to the highest standards and push myself each day to maintain those to standards. I run at a million miles per hour, usually fuelled by KitKats or other confectionary delights.

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

In terms of lending criteria: “Can the client use their main residential home as a repayment strategy for their buy-to-let purchase application?” I mean, why would they not want to use their BTL as the repayment strategy?

In life: “What would I rather have an endless lifetime supply of: crisps or chocolate?”

I am a superfan of both, but if I had to choose, it would be chocolate all day long; who doesn’t love a sweet treat?