Know Your BDM: Paul Dodimead, Coventry Building Society

This week, Mortgage Solutions is speaking to Paul Dodimead, business development manager (BDM) at Coventry Building Society.

Which locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role at Coventry Building Society?

I look after around 1,200 brokers across 450 firms in the East of England along with my telephone BDM colleagues. My role involves providing tailored support for brokers, whether that be through market insights, regulatory guidance or strategic advice.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

Being a BDM is all about having a genuine willingness to help others. It’s not just about being a ‘people pleaser’, but truly being there for brokers and their clients. You need to be approachable, ready to chat, and offer meaningful support that caters for the individual needs of your clients – something we take a lot of pride in doing at Coventry Building Society.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

This is a simple one for me, which is remembering to switch off at the end of the day. It’s easy to get caught up in those last-minute tasks or thoughts, especially in a role that’s so people-focused. Finding the right balance between my work and personal time is definitely a priority for me.

Sponsored Building a better PRS for all With already complex regulation on landlords today and more changes on the horizon, Heather Cara, Sponsored by BM Solutions

What’s the hardest part of your job?

One of the most difficult parts of the job is organising my diary to be as efficient as possible. Managing multiple meetings and travel, and ensuring I’m available to support all my brokers across the region, requires careful planning (and flexibility).

What do you love most about your job?

I’d say what I love most about my job is the spectrum of personalities I get to work with. There are so many unique people who each bring their own perspectives and strengths. It keeps things fresh and interesting, so no two days are ever the same.

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given? Who gave it to you?

When I used to be a broker myself, a colleague of mine told me to “always make a 10-minute job last no more than 10 minutes.” It’s a simple one, but it’s stuck with me and saved me a lot of time.

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market?

I like to follow market developments through LinkedIn, which is great for real-time updates and for staying in regular contact with my network. Of course, I’m always keen to stay up to date on topics like bridging and houses in multiple occupation (HMOs). I also read Mortgage Solutions regularly.

What is the most quirky/unique property deal you’ve been involved in?

I haven’t worked on anything too quirky, but the weirdest enquiry I’ve had years ago was someone asking if we can lend on a houseboat – if you can drive it away, unfortunately we can’t lend on it.

Tell us about your trickiest case – what happened and how did you resolve the problem(s)?

When I first started as a BDM, there was a remortgaging case I worked on that hit a brick wall between underwriters and valuers over the exact location of a property. The client planned to split the title and wanted to build on land in their back garden, but because it was on a corner, there was a lot of confusion and misinformation about the exact location. Little did I know, the property turned out to be right opposite me. So I called the underwriter and said: “Tell me all you want to know” – the conversation helped clear things up, and we were able to move the case forward from there.

What was your motivation for choosing this career?

My motivation stemmed from my experience as a broker. I’ve always had great relationships with BDMs and saw how well they supported people, so the appeal of being a BDM was to be part of a larger team that continuously supports brokers and helps them succeed.

What did you want to be growing up?

I always wanted to be a footballer – ideally for my club West Ham.

What is your strategy for tackling challenges?

It’s always important to take a step back first and identify the core issue. I start by asking: “What’s the main obstacle here?” It’s similar to breaking down a complex mortgage case – if you can pinpoint and address the main problem, the rest will often follow suit.

What is your greatest skill(s), either work- or non-work-related?

My greatest skill is patience – a trait I’ve really developed, especially as a father of three. It’s about taking a breath, stepping back, and focusing on what I can control while not worrying too much about things that I can’t influence.