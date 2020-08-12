You are here: Home - Hub Page -

Rewind Wednesday – The Buy to Let Online Forum: Part II

by:
  12/08/2020
Mortgage Solutions is continuing to release the video presentations from July’s Buy to Let Online Forum every Wednesday in August to watch at your leisure.

 

The next two presentations focus on the wider strategies landlords can be taking and why the market is a positive place, despite the coronavirus restrictions. They are:

 

Strategies for success

Charles McDowell, managing director, specialist mortgages, HTB

 

 

 

Reasons to be cheerful – why the buy-to-let doom-mongers are wrong

Craig McKinlay, new business director, Kensington

 

 

 

In the first of these, Charles McDowell will examine how landlords can maximise their buy-to-let yield via specialist investments.

This includes discussing the pros and cons of investing in different property classes and the extra work that can be required.

In the second session, Craig McKinlay discusses why property still remains a valuable investment class.

Despite Covid-19 challenges, property investment remains a huge, tax-efficient opportunity in the medium to long-term and an attractive proposition given lender appetite and product supply.

 

 

