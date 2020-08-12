Rewind Wednesday – The Buy to Let Online Forum: Part II

The next two presentations focus on the wider strategies landlords can be taking and why the market is a positive place, despite the coronavirus restrictions. They are:
Strategies for success
Charles McDowell, managing director, specialist mortgages, HTB
Reasons to be cheerful – why the buy-to-let doom-mongers are wrong
Craig McKinlay, new business director, Kensington
In the first of these, Charles McDowell will examine how landlords can maximise their buy-to-let yield via specialist investments.
This includes discussing the pros and cons of investing in different property classes and the extra work that can be required.
In the second session, Craig McKinlay discusses why property still remains a valuable investment class.
Despite Covid-19 challenges, property investment remains a huge, tax-efficient opportunity in the medium to long-term and an attractive proposition given lender appetite and product supply.