Just one week to go until the Buy to Let Event 2026

The Buy to Let Event 2026 kicks off next week, where professionals from the mortgage lending and distribution markets will gather to discuss the sector.

The half-day conferences are free to attend and will take place at four locations across England and Wales.

The event is open to mortgage intermediaries only, with the opportunity to engage with peers and thought leaders in the BTL mortgage sector.

Speakers include Steve Cox, chief commercial officer at Fleet Mortgages, Emily Hollands, group head of distribution at OSB Group, and Moises Cruickshank, head of sales at Keystone Property Finance.

There will also be roundtable sessions where lender representatives from the likes of Pepper Money, Coventry Building Society, Aldermore and The Mortgage Works will connect with delegates in a smaller, more personal setting.

The first event is on 22 April at Voco St. David’s Hotel in Cardiff, while the second will be held at the StoneX Stadium in London on 23 April.

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The following week, the Buy to Let Event will move to Hinckley Island Hotel in Hinckley, on 29 April, before closing on 20 April at the Toughsheet Community Stadium in Bolton.

To register for the event, visit: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/the-buy-to-let-event/?BTL2026source=pressrelease