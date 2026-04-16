Barnes becomes first female CEO of Leeds BS

Annette Barnes has been appointed permanent chief executive of Leeds Building Society, after nearly a year in the role on an interim basis.

She is the first woman to hold the post in the mutual’s 151-year history, and the mutual said her appointment came after a “comprehensive” recruitment process.

Barnes was appointed interim CEO in June last year, taking over from Richard Fearon, having previously served as an independent non-executive director on its board since 2019.

She has more than 35 years of experience in financial services, which included senior leadership roles at Lloyds Banking Group, including CEO of Lloyds Bank Private Banking. Barnes has also held senior positions at Bank of America and MBNA.

Leeds Building Society said her experience, along with her background in customer engagement, leadership and technology, had given her “strong commercial and strategic skills”, as well as “excellent transformation and change capabilities”.

The mutual said her experience would be vital in its plan to replace its core technology platform and invest in the future.

Brendan McCafferty, chair of Leeds Building Society, said: “I am delighted that Annette has become the permanent CEO of Leeds Building Society. Following a thorough assessment of both internal and external candidates, the board is clear that Annette is the outstanding candidate to continue to lead the society through this important phase of transformation.

“Annette has provided strong leadership since being appointed as interim CEO and her commitment to growing the organisation and evolving our services to meet member needs is clear. The board is confident that the society remains extremely well-placed to continue to deliver its purpose and its strategy.”

Barnes (pictured) added: “I am honoured to have been permanently appointed as the CEO of Leeds Building Society. Whilst becoming a permanent CEO again was not the plan last year, having worked directly with the board and our wonderful colleagues for the last nine months, I couldn’t have been more pleased to be asked to put myself forward alongside other candidates.

“I am delighted to have been selected by the board at the conclusion of the recruitment process and proud to lead the society through the next phase of its journey. As set out in our recent annual results, our society is financially strong and moving confidently into the future. I look forward to working with colleagues to continue to support our members and deliver our purpose of putting homeownership within reach of more people, generation after generation.”