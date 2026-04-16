SAMPAN hosts second South Asian networking event

The South Asian Mortgage Professionals & Allies Network (SAMPAN) will be holding its second event next month, giving South Asian professionals and allies the opportunity to network.

Taking place at the Paragon office in Solihull on 7 May, the event aims to encourage the representation of South Asian communities in the mortgage sector, and advocate for those already working in the profession.

The SAMPAN was co-founded by Gurpreet Chahal, regional sales manager at Accord Mortgages, Paul Purewal, Dudley Building Society, and Dina Bhudia, P2M Group.

Its first event was held in October in London, and it has decided to hold its second in the Midlands to make it more accessible and inclusive for professionals located across the UK.

The organisation said hosting the event in the Birmingham region was in recognition of the area’s “deep and proud South Asian heritage”.

It said the Midlands was home to one of the UK’s most established South Asian communities, whose contribution to business, culture and society continued to grow.

The SAMPAN said bringing the event to the region was both “symbolic and practical” in meeting professionals where they are and celebrating the communities the sector serves.

The SAMPAN was established to support visibility and diverse role models in the sector, saying this was “critical” to inspiring the next generation and presenting the mortgage industry as a viable career path.

Further, the organisation believes the industry plays a key role in supporting South Asian customers onto the property ladder, enabled by professionals who represent, have a relationship with, and understand the community.

The event is open to all mortgage and property professionals who support the organisation’s aims and want to broaden their understanding of underrepresented groups.

Attendees will have the opportunity to build relationships with their peers, discuss shared challenges and encourage positive change across the sector.

To register to attend, visit: https://share-eu1.hsforms.com/1ft6S3dc0QJSD6v9saiojaw2kf6j

The agenda for the event will be:

5:30-6.00pm Arrival & Welcome Refreshments

6.00-6:10pm Opening Remarks

6:10-6:30pm Keynote Speaker

6:30-6:50pm Personal Development

6:50-7:10pm Bringing New South Asian Talent into the Industry

7:10-7:20pm Panel Session – Hearing Stories from South Asian Colleagues

7:20-7:30pm Closing Remarks

7:30-8:00pm Networking

Bhudia said: “After the first oversubscribed SAMPAN London event, it became clear that it was long overdue for South Asian professionals and allies in the mortgage industry to come together, connect, and build a stronger community. We need more members of South Asian community to collaborate rather than work in silos, so we can create a unified and influential voice within the industry – one that represents both brokers, industry peers and the clients we serve.

“By being open about the challenges we face, we can tap into a powerful network of allies who are willing and ready to support one another. We are in an era of collaboration, but we need to build our community first.”

Chahal said: “As someone who has worked in the mortgage intermediary sector for many years, I know how powerful it is to feel supported and represented. SAMPAN was born from personal experience and a genuine desire to help others feel they belong in this industry. This event is about bringing people together, sharing stories, and reminding each other that we all have a role to play in building a profession that reflects the communities we serve.

“If we want the mortgage industry to thrive, we need people from all backgrounds to see it as a place where they can succeed. Events like this help us move the conversation forward and take real, meaningful steps towards a more inclusive future.”