Twenty7tec appoints Nick Wakeham as head of data sales

Twenty7tec has appointed Nick Wakeham as head of data sales, strengthening its focus on delivering enhanced market intelligence and data-driven solutions to lenders and providers.

The mortgage tech company said Wakeham will take responsibility for data and analytics capabilities including INSIGHT Pro. Recently, he held senior roles at ISS Market Intelligence, leading sales and account management, and has also worked in B2B media sales with Money Marketing and Mortgage Strategy, where he delivered cross-platform campaigns for providers engaging with advisers.

His new role will focus on expanding the reach of market insights, supporting product development and helping firms better understand market dynamics, adviser behaviour and distribution opportunities. He will also work alongside internal product and commercial teams to ensure data-led solutions are embedded across the wider Twenty7tec ecosystem, supporting adoption and delivering actionable intelligence to users.

Kate Buckley, chief revenue officer at Twenty7tec, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Nick to the team. He brings a wealth of experience and will lead our go-to-market vision for the INSIGHT product suite, working closely with partners to deliver real value across the market!”

The appointment reflects Twenty7tec’s continued investment in its data and analytics offering, supporting lenders and providers with deeper insight into market trends and performance in an increasingly complex and fast-moving environment.

Meanwhile, Wakefield said he was excited to be joining Twenty7tec at a time when it is “undertaking huge enhancements to our already market-leading intelligence products”.

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“I’m really looking forward to being a member of such an innovative organisation. I’m not sure about the lunchtime running club just yet, but what I’ve seen and who I’ve met in my first week tell me that this is going to be a thoroughly enjoyable place to work whilst delivering some seriously great solutions to clients,” he said.

Upgrades and launches

Twenty7tec has recently launched a number of updates and improvements to its products. In March, it announced it was launching ADAPT, a premium upgrade of its RESEARCH platform, to help advisers stay ahead of product withdrawals, rate changes and criteria shifts.

Nathan Reilly, chief customer officer at Twenty7tec, said: “Advisers are operating in a market where product withdrawals and pricing changes can happen at any point in the advice journey. ADAPT is about giving them confidence and control in that environment.

“By proactively monitoring recommended products and flagging changes in real time, we’re helping advisers protect their pipeline, reduce unnecessary rework and deliver a smoother experience for their clients. It protects advisers against volatility while saving valuable time, which is exactly what advisers need in a fast-moving market.”