HSBC, Santander, Virgin and Principality join rate-cutting cohort – round-up

Santander has lowered rates across deals for first-time buyers borrowing at high-loan-to-value (LTV) tiers and homemovers.

Reductions of up to 0.25% will be made from 24 April, including its 98% LTV My First Mortgage product, which is falling by the headline rate to 5.6%.

Further, selected two-year fixed rates will be cut by as much as 0.14%, while three- and five-year fixes will be reduced by up to 0.25%.

For homemovers, selected two-year fixed rates will be cut by up to 0.06%, three-year fixes by 0.1% and five-year fixes by 0.05%.

Reductions will also be made to new-build rates for homemovers and first-time buyers, and remortgage options.

In addition, Santander has launched a set of first-time buyer deals, including a fee-free three-year fix at 95% LTV, offering £250 cashback at a rate of 5.55%.

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There is also an 85% LTV deal, fixed for two years, with a £999 fee and £250 cashback with a rate of 4.8%.

Lastly, the bank has added a fee-free five-year fix at 85% LTV with £250 cashback and a rate of 4.8%.

Virgin Money lowers fixed pricing and raises tracker rates

Virgin Money has announced mortgage rate reductions coming in on 23 April across selected purchase, remortgage, and buy-to-let (BTL) product transfer deals.

Its two-year fixed purchase rates will be cut by up to 0.37%, five-year fixes by as much as 0.45% and 10-year fixes by 0.4%. Its shared ownership fixed rates will also be cut by up to 0.45%.

The two-year fixed remortgage rates will be reduced by up to 0.32%, five-year fixed by up to 0.35%, and the fee-saver 10-year fix at 75% LTV will be cut by 0.25%.

Meanwhile, BTL product transfer rates will be reduced by up to 0.1%, including the 60% LTV five-year fixes with either a £3,995 fee or £1,495 fee, while the five-year fixed 75% LTV with a £1,495 fee will be lowered by 0.05%.

Elsewhere, Virgin Money will increase two-year tracker rates by up to 0.25% from 8pm on 22 April.

Principality BS cuts rates, amends fees and launches deals

Principality Building Society will reduce residential, residential joint borrower sole proprietor (JBSP), and holiday let rates, while certain residential rates will be cut alongside increases to the fees.

Its two-year fixed 65% LTV residential deals will be reduced by up to 0.12% and five-year fixes by as much as 0.09%, while two- and five-year fixed rates at 75% LTV will go down by as much as 0.08%.

Cuts of up to 0.08% will be made to two- and five-year fixed JBSP deals at 75% LTV, while two-year fixed holiday let deals at 60% LTV will be cut by 0.1% and five-year fixes by 0.12%.

Certain high-LTV residential fees have been increased to £1,499, while the product rate has fallen by 0.02%.

Principality Building Society has also launched two- and five-year fixes at 80%, 85% and 90% LTV, with fees of £1,499 for the two-year fixes and fees of £899 for the five-year fixes. These rates start from 5.16%.

HSBC also announced it would reduce some residential and BTL rates from 23 April.