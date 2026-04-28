OMS introduces AI-powered compliance checking to platform

One Mortgage System (OMS) has integrated artificial intelligence (AI) compliance case checking into its mortgage case journey.

The function is powered by Curvestone AI, a workflow automation platform for the financial services, legal and insurance sectors.

TMG Mortgage Network and Connect Mortgages are the first of OMS’ clients to use the function and are already progressing cases through it.

The AI compliance checker automatically reviews submitted files for completeness, consistency and compliance.

It reads, classifies and cross-references documents, including fact finds, income evidence, bank statements and ID.

It alerts the presence of any missing documents, mismatched data, regulatory exceptions and suitability gaps to the case checker directly within the OMS platform. OMS said this meant brokers did not need to learn how to use a new system or change how they work.

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Each check produces a full audit trail that documents what was reviewed, what was found and the reasoning for each finding.

Curvestone AI has engaged with the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) Innovation Programme through the development of the AI case checker to ensure its compliance with regulation.

Neal Jannels, managing director of OMS, said: “Everything in OMS is about reducing re-keying and reducing the time required for brokers to submit a case.

“This integration adds a new layer to that. Compliance should support brokers, not slow them down – and by embedding Curvestone’s capability directly into the OMS case journey, every submitted case gets reviewed to a consistent standard, with issues flagged to the case checker immediately.”

Dawid Kotur, CEO and co-founder of Curvestone AI, added: “The mortgage industry has accepted a trade-off in compliance oversight that shouldn’t exist: review everything even as your adviser base grows, and go broke, or sample-check and hope for the best.

“This integration makes it possible for every submitted case to be reviewed to a consistent standard, with issues being surfaced immediately. It’s 100% coverage without adding headcount, and outputs explainable enough to satisfy a regulator. It doesn’t replace human judgment, but it ensures human judgement is applied where it matters most.”

Scott Thorpe, founder and CEO of TMG Mortgage Network, said that as one of the first firms to use the technology, it was “investing heavily in the infrastructure, technology and people needed to become the leading mortgage network in the UK”.

He said: “We are going all in on AI, not to replace people, but to free up resource so we can invest even more time into training, development and helping our members grow. Our ambition is clear: to give advisers the best tools, the strongest support and the best platform in the market to build bigger, more profitable businesses.

“This is the start of a long-term AI partnership with Curvestone and another clear statement that TMG is here to lead and here to make a mark.”

The function will be made available to all of OMS’ clients in due course, with tailored compliance checklists for larger firms and a standard configuration for smaller firms.