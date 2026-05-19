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ASAP launches remortgage conveyancing service

ASAP launches remortgage conveyancing service
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
May 19, 2026
Updated:
May 19, 2026
Property sales progression specialist ASAP has expanded its broker proposition with the launch of a specialist remortgage conveyancing service.

The service gives brokers access to a dedicated remortgage solution through ASAP’s existing panel proposition – helping simplify the legal process for brokers and their clients.

The proposition has been developed to address growing broker frustration around poor communication, inconsistent service and lack of visibility within the remortgage process. Brokers will also be given access to specialist legal support focused on remortgage conveyancing.

Through the service, brokers can refer clients requiring remortgage legal support through ASAP’s broker network, while continuing to benefit from ASAP’s wider relationship management and support infrastructure.

Richard Megson, managing director of ASAP, added: “Remortgage work forms a significant part of a broker’s pipeline, so it is important that we can offer a service-led route that gives brokers and their clients greater confidence in the legal process.

“This launch is another step in strengthening our broker proposition, helping advisers place more of their work through one trusted route with the support, visibility and consistency they need.”

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Tags:
ASAP
conveyancing
remortgaging

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