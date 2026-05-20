Gen H underwriters to become first port of call for broker email enquiries

Gen H has widened the responsibility of its underwriting team by making them the first response for broker email enquiries.

The lender said this would give time-pressed brokers clarity sooner and provide more continuity to its underwriting process.

Now, its sales team will focus solely on building relationships with Gen H’s broker panel, while underwriters will manage email enquiries.

Gen H said this move should save 20 hours each week once it is fully operational, without impacting service level agreements (SLAs).

It said that usually, a broker would contact their business development manager (BDM), who may then seek guidance from an underwriter, which would take an hour or two for a response. Now, as soon as a query is received, it can be responded to by the underwriting team.

The sales team will provide support for email enquiries on an as-needed basis.

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The lender said it aimed to provide final clarity sooner and enable a smoother underwriting process once a case is submitted.

Sara Palmer, sales and distribution director at Gen H, said: “I am very proud to announce this exciting new structure. Our engineering team has made so many strides this year, building out smarter and faster tech and tools, that we’re able to focus our team’s judgement and expertise where it really matters: finding ways to say yes and underwriting with common sense.

“Brokers want the slick, streamlined platforms but not at the expense of a real, human conversation when there’s an ambiguity at hand. I hope this demonstrates our commitment to making that ideal workflow into a reality.”