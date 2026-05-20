In uncertain times, landlords will remember the advisers who helped – Charman

After seven years in the making, the Renters’ Rights Act has arrived – to widespread concern among the landlord community.

The new rules mark a major intervention in a market that has already faced more than a decade of tightening regulation and growing taxation. But while much of the conversation has focused on the challenges posed by the new legislation, I believe there is also a real opportunity here for advisers to reinforce their value and deepen existing landlord relationships.

The changes themselves are well-known by now. The removal of Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions, the shift to periodic tenancies and tighter rules around rent increases represent a substantial adjustment for landlords. Some are nervous, some are frustrated, some are actively reconsidering their future in the sector.

But while the act is now in force, this is not the end of the conversation for landlords, but the start of a period of adjustment and adaptation as they work through what the changes mean in practice for their businesses and longer-term plans.

All of which creates a clear opening for advisers to step forward and offer reassurance, clarity and practical support to landlord clients.

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Volatile backdrop provides opportunity

Importantly, this comes at a time when advisers themselves are already under pressure, with global events creating significant disruption in the mortgage market. In recent months, many brokers have spent long hours reassuring anxious residential clients, reworking applications and rearranging deals as lenders repeatedly withdraw and reprice products. Against that backdrop, proactively contacting buy-to-let (BTL) clients may feel like adding pressure to an already crippling workload.

But this is precisely why the opportunity created by the introduction of the Renters’ Rights Act is so important. Landlords need advice now more than ever to help them make sense of a rapidly changing operating environment and to plan with confidence for the future.

The act provides a simple, timely prompt for advisers to get in touch: all landlords are legally required to provide tenants with the government’s Renters’ Rights Act information sheet by 31 May. Importantly, however, they do not need to issue new tenancy agreements, despite some confusion in the market. The government guidance is very clear that existing agreements do not need to be rewritten or reissued.

Not all landlords will be aware of these facts – according to Q1 2026 research by Pegasus Insight, only 20% of landlords described themselves as ‘fully aware’ of all the details of the act, while 57% are ‘unsure’ on specific points and 21% are ‘unclear’ on many details.

While it is not a mortgage broker’s responsibility to ensure that their landlord clients comply with the law, or indeed to clarify their position on tenancy agreements, the changes give advisers a great reason to contact their landlord clients this month.

A phone call or email checking that landlords are aware of the information sheet, clarifying areas of confusion and asking how they are feeling about the changes could make a real difference. Landlords are being bombarded with headlines and opinion pieces at the moment. I genuinely believe advisers who can cut through the noise and provide balanced, practical support are likely to stand out.

In some cases, that contact may subsequently lead to refinancing discussions, particularly if the client wants greater payment certainty, improved cash flow or a more suitable longer-term structure for their properties. Others may benefit from reviewing whether fixing rates for longer now makes sense in a market that still feels volatile.

For landlords with larger or growing portfolios, this may also prompt wider conversations around restructuring borrowing, releasing capital for property improvements or reviewing how resilient their finances would be if rental growth slows or void periods increase.

But equally, advisers should not assume these conversations are only relevant to large-scale portfolio landlords. Many smaller landlords with one or two properties may never previously have reviewed their contingency planning or properly considered how changing regulation could affect their long-term plans. Often, these clients simply value having somebody they trust helping them think things through calmly and commercially.

There are also opportunities beyond mortgages themselves. As landlords become increasingly conscious of legal costs, tenant disputes and financial resilience, advisers may find more clients wanting to review protection, legal expenses or landlord insurance arrangements.

Ultimately, periods of change like this highlight just how important advice can be. As landlords navigate new rules, uncertainty and changing market conditions, advisers have an opportunity to demonstrate the value they bring through calm, informed and practical support.