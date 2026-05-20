The Equity Release Network launches to help advisers navigate market

Later life lending specialist Equity Release Group (ERG) has established The Equity Release Network (TERN) to support advisers operating in the sector.

The proposition has been designed to help advisers with the complexities of the later life lending market and support their long-term business growth.

ERG said the launch comes at a time when many advisers are facing challenges when trying to grow their business. TERN has been developed over three years in response to changes in the sector, such as Consumer Duty expectations, increasing product complexity and rising demand for later life lending advice.

TERN is open to equity release and later life lending specialists, mortgage and protection advisers who are looking to build or develop their equity release capabilities. It offers compliance oversight, technology, training, marketing support and business consultancy.

Supporting advisers in an evolving equity release market

Mark Gregory, founder and CEO of ERG, said: “The equity release landscape has evolved rapidly, but many adviser support models haven’t evolved with it, and this is proving a struggle for many advisers who don’t have the right tools at their disposal.

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“Advisers today face greater regulatory scrutiny, more complex client needs and increasing operational pressure in a challenging market. TERN has been built to give firms the infrastructure, technology and specialist support needed to thrive in that environment.”

He said this was not “simply a compliance network”, adding: “TERN has been designed as a growth proposition for adviser firms looking to build sustainable businesses while delivering better consumer outcomes.

“Through TERN Perform, advisers can also have their own client-facing comparison website, designed to generate enquiries, strengthen their digital presence and create a smoother route from online research to regulated advice.”

TERN will be part of the wider Equity Release Group, comprising its brokerage Equity Release Supermarket, SmartER sourcing system, Equity Release Partners referral system and Equitec, a product analysis service for lenders.

ERG has been developing its technology over the last decade, and this will be extended to adviser firms through TERN.

Gregory added: “Adviser firms increasingly need specialist infrastructure that can adapt alongside regulatory change and business growth, whilst meeting broader consumer expectations.

“TERN has been built with the full adviser lifecycle in mind, from training and compliance support through to scalability, operational efficiency and succession planning. Our aim is to give advisers the confidence and capability to build valuable, sustainable businesses for the long term.”