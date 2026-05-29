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Scott appointed head of delivery at Phoebus Software

Scott appointed head of delivery at Phoebus Software
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
May 29, 2026
Updated:
May 29, 2026
Phoebus Software has hired Alistair Scott as its head of delivery to drive its mortgage servicing solutions across the market.

He previously spent nearly three decades at HSBC Global, holding senior leadership roles across product delivery, governance and strategy. His most recent role was head of IT and head of strategy execution. 

At Phoebus Software, Scott will lead its delivery team and oversee the implementation of its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for new clients, ensuring seamless integration into its broader technology. 

He will also be responsible for overseeing the transition of existing clients to the SaaS service. 

Robin Jeffery, chief technology officer at Phoebus Software, said: “We are delighted to welcome Alistair to Phoebus at such an exciting time for the business. His proven expertise in delivery leadership and deep understanding of financial services technology will be instrumental as we continue to scale our SaaS platform and enhance the experience we provide to our clients. Alistair’s leadership will ensure we maintain the highest standards of delivery while enabling our customers to realise value from our solutions more quickly than ever.” 

Scott (pictured) added: “This is an exciting time to join Phoebus Software as it transitions from a product-based to a services-based organisation. The company has a strong reputation in the market and I’m looking forward to supporting clients and playing a pivotal role in Phoebus’ continued growth.” 

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