Building Societies Show donates profit to MIMHC

The Building Societies Show, organised by the British Societies Association (BSA),has donated its profit to its mental health charity partner the Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC).

The show, a new broker-focused event that brought together 36 building societies under one roof, was held at the Coventry Building Society Arena in late April, and the profit from it – £1,250 – has already been donated.

Jason Berry (pictured), co-founder of MIMHC, said that the donation would help the organisation surpass its £20,000 original fundraising target.

“A huge thank you to the organisers of the recent Building Societies Show for recognising the valuable work of The Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter and supporting our MIMHC Walk & Talk 2026 initiative as the show’s chosen charity/foundation,” he said.

Rob Oliver, distribution director at Dudley Building Society and chair of the BSA Distribution Group, added: “The Building Society Show represented something genuinely different and the response from brokers was astounding with large queues forming before we’d even opened the event.”

“The event and our subsequent donation of our profit to MIMHC demonstrates mutuality perfectly and affirms its relevance to borrowers and brokers in 2026.”

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The Building Society Show 2027 will take place at Coventry Building Society Arena on Tuesday 20 April 2027.

The MIMHC launched its third annual Walk and Talk challenge to raise awareness and money for mental health and wellbeing back in March, with the 144-mile walk taking place from 10 to 15 May.

Participants or “leggers” joined each day along the route to talk about mental health while promoting the positive impact of physical movement, fresh air and conversation on wellbeing.

The initiative was led by Berry.

Last year, MIMHC raised nearly £20,000 for mental health initiatives and aims to exceed that total in 2026.