Chorley BS appoints Thornley-Yates as commercial director

Chorley Building Society has hired Carolyn Thornley-Yates as its commercial director, as the mutual proceeds with its growth strategy.

She was previously director of mortgage product and proposition at Hinckley & Rugby Building Society for nearly seven years, and chief customer officer at The Stafford Building Society for over two years. Thornley-Yates also served as director of the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA) between 2022 and 2024.

In her new role, Thornley-Yates will lead Chorley Building Society’s retail products, sales and marketing strategy and be responsible for the development of propositions that support members and its commercial performance.

Thornley-Yates (pictured) said: “At Chorley Building Society, we’re at a really exciting point in our journey. With a core IT transformation underway, a new CEO at the helm and a strong senior leadership team, we are ready to accelerate our growth and I’m delighted to be leading in this area.

“My remit is very focused and gives me the chance to go deeper in the areas I’m most passionate about, particularly ensuring that we have the right product mix and value proposition to support mortgage intermediaries to grow their businesses and support even the most challenging clients with a bespoke service and a fair rate.”

Kim Roby, CEO of Chorley Building Society, added: “Carolyn is an exceptional leader with a proven track record of shaping products and propositions that genuinely meet customer needs.

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“Her experience, insight and energy will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our offering and deliver long-term value for our members. We are delighted to welcome her to the team.”

Roby was appointed CEO earlier this year, taking over from Stephen Penlington, who retired from the role.