Accord intros dedicated larger loan service; Hope Capital improves resi range – round-up

Accord Mortgages has introduced a dedicated larger loan service to simplify and tailor the application process for residential cases worth £1m or more.

The new service has been introduced following a small-scale pilot, and will see brokers automatically allocated a specialist underwriter at the decision in principle (DIP) stage. This underwriter will remain with the broker through to completion to provide support, continuity and faster decision making.

The service is available on loans up to £5m at 75% loan to value (LTV), up to £2.6m at 85% LTV and up to £1m at 90% LTV. It is available for both purchase and remortgage, including new-build cases and Accord Mortgages’ Boost LTI and joint borrower sole proprietor (JBSP) options

Jeremy Duncombe, managing director of Accord Mortgages, said: “Cases involving larger loans are often more complex, potentially involving borrowers with more intricate income structures or financial profiles.

“These require a tailored approach, and closer collaboration between brokers and lenders. Our new service is designed to provide exactly that — combining experienced underwriting with a bespoke customer journey to help brokers place these cases with greater confidence, and whilst we’ve been well respected in the larger loans market for some time, this approach takes our service to the next level.”

Alistair Ellis, team manager from London & Country, who took part in the pilot, said: “The support provided by the new team is excellent. The underwriters are knowledgeable, approachable, and always demonstrate a genuine willingness to support cases and find solutions wherever possible.”

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Hope Capital improves residential offering

Hope Capital Property Finance has updated its residential mortgage range with changes to pricing and flexibility.

This includes a reduction in the pricing of its standard residential rate at 75% LTV, which has fallen from 0.85% to 0.82%. Further, it has increased the threshold for dual legal representation from £750,000 to £1m, for cases across England, Wales and now Scotland.

The changes will apply to Hope Capital’s residential range, including Dual+, its fast-track solution for people in need of fast funding for residential purchases, refinancing, capital raises, and cosmetic light refurbishments.

Kim Parker, director of lending operations and commercial strategy at Hope Capital Property Finance, said: “This is a clear reflection of the strength and stability of our funding structure. It lets us pass operational efficiency through to pricing, while maintaining the discipline and consistency that underpin our lending approach.

“Brokers are not just looking for competitive pricing; they are looking for reliability. Our focus is on delivering both, with a proposition that performs consistently across a wide range of scenarios.”

Laura Carr, director of underwriting, compliance and stakeholder relations at Hope Capital, added: “The enhancement to Dual+ in Scotland, increasing the dual legal representation threshold from £750,000 to £1m, is a meaningful operational improvement for brokers.

“It reduces friction on mid-sized transactions and creates a smoother, more efficient completion process for clients, while maintaining the robust standards we apply across all cases.”