Mortgage Brain's Uinsure integration streamlines insurance quoting for brokers

Mortgage Brain has integrated Uinsure into its CRM Brain platform, enabling brokers to generate buildings and contents insurance quotes as part of the mortgage application process without leaving the system.

The integration allows brokers to offer clients an insurance quote immediately after a mortgage application has been submitted through CRM Brain. Quotes can be requested and completed within the platform, removing the need to switch between systems or rekey customer information.

The move extends a capability already available to Primis users and makes it accessible to the wider community of brokers using CRM Brain.

Mortgage Brain said the integration is designed to improve efficiency by bringing insurance quoting into brokers’ existing workflow.

By managing mortgage applications and insurance arrangements in one place, brokers can reduce administration and streamline the customer journey.

The company also said the integration creates an additional revenue opportunity for advisers by enabling them to offer buildings and contents insurance at a natural stage in the mortgage process.

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For clients, the integration is intended to provide a more joined-up experience. Customers can view and manage both their mortgage application and insurance quote through the same client portal rather than being directed to a separate platform.

According to Mortgage Brain, the development was driven by broker feedback and forms part of its wider efforts to simplify processes and expand the range of services available through CRM Brain.

Lauren Bagley, chief distribution officer at Uinsure, said: “Everything we build is about removing the complexity from insurance and integrations like this are central to that. When the quote sits inside the system advisers already use, it stops being a separate task and takes away a key barrier to offering cover.

“The mortgage moment is the single best opportunity to add value beyond the mortgage itself, and this partnership with Mortgage Brain means thousands more advisers can make that conversation a natural part of every client relationship.”

Neil Wyatt (pictured), chief commercial officer at Mortgage Brain, said: “This integration with Uinsure is the most recent development in our ongoing programme of updates to CRM Brain, and it’s one that’s come directly from listening to brokers.

“Bringing insurance quoting into the platform means brokers can offer clients a buildings and contents quote at the point it matters most, without leaving the system they’re already working in. It’s a quicker, more seamless journey for brokers, a smoother experience for their clients, and a new revenue opportunity too.

“We’ll continue to work with brokers to identify where else we can add this kind of integration and automation across CRM Brain.”