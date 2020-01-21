You are here: Home - News -

News

Landlords support overseas buyer surcharge but doubt PM’s promises

by:
  • 21/01/2020
  • 0
Landlords support overseas buyer surcharge but doubt PM’s promises
Some 70 per cent of property investors in the UK are in favour of the Conservatives’ proposal to introduce a three per cent stamp duty surcharge for non-UK buyers while 60 per cent support the banning of the sale of new homes as leaseholds.

 

A survey commissioned by FJP Investment of 750 landlords who all own two or three residential properties in the UK found 68 per cent also thought residents should have more say in the style of new builds developed in their area.  

 

Doubts over government delivery? 

Of the other election promises, 59 per cent would be happy to see income tax rates frozen for the next five years, and 54 per cent are in favour of not raising capital gains tax between now and 2025. 

However, the survey results showed some respondents had doubts over the new government’s ability to follow through on some of its pledges.  

Some 41 per cent do not believe Boris Johnson will get Brexit done by 31 January 2020 and 43 per cent do not think the government will bring stability to the UK economy. 

Additionally, 61 per cent did not believe the government would meet its target of building one million new homes by 2025.

 

Brexit dominating

Elsewhere, 58 per cent said they were concerned the government was ignoring domestic issues in favour of Brexit, and 36 per cent want the prime minister to ease on the government’s stance when it comes to regulation and tax affecting property investors and buy-to-let landlords. 

Jamie Johnson, CEO of FJP Investment, said: “The December 2019 General Election might have been dominated by Brexit, but the Conservatives also promised many potential reforms during the campaign. 

“However, the question now is whether Boris Johnson and his team can deliver on their promises. And at present, a great many property investors in the UK doubt that they can – particularly when it comes to getting Brexit done, building more new homes and stabilising the economy.” 

He added: “Evidently, in these opening weeks of 2020, the government must instil greater confidence and start to act on its campaign promises.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 05, 2020 to Feb 06, 2020
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 06, 2020 to Feb 07, 2020
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 12, 2020 to Feb 13, 2020
York Racecourse, York

Latest Poll

Poll: How much Shariah-compliant business do you place a year? 

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Property transactions rise in December ‒ HMRC

Residential property transactions increased year-on-year in December by almost seven per cent, according to government figures.

Close