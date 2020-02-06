MAB appoints national new homes account director

Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) has appointed Mobeen Akram as national new homes account director to look after UK-wide and regional housing developers.

Akram (pictured), who is a double British Mortgage Awards winner, previously worked for First Mortgage Direct, which was acquired by MAB in July last year.

She will be working alongside new homes director Andy Frankish as part of the MAB new homes team.

“I can’t wait to get started, MAB is an extremely well known brand in the new homes sector, and it is an absolute privilege to take up this role,” said Akram. “I aim to bring my experience and relationships with some of the top house builders with me and apply that on a national level for MAB. I’ve had a fantastic time at First Mortgage Direct and I’m now looking forward to what the future holds with this new challenge.”

Frankish added: “Mobeen has spent the last 12 years doing an amazing job of developing the First Mortgage Direct new homes business, making them the biggest new homes broker in Scotland.

“Mobeen makes the jump over to the MAB team with the same mandate to develop our new homes relationships with the top house builders right across the UK.”