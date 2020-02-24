You are here: Home - News -

News

IMLA: Government housing target must be ‘more ambitious’

by:
  • 24/02/2020
  • 0
IMLA: Government housing target must be ‘more ambitious’
The Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA) has reiterated what it believes should be the key housing priorities for government ahead of the Budget.

 

It urged government to be “more ambitious” with its housebuilding target of one million new homes being built over the five years of the current parliament session.

IMLA noted that with one million homes built over the previous five years and a total of 240,000 in 2018-19, it appeared the industry was already on course to break the target without government assistance.

Kate Davies, executive director of IMLA said the 11 March Budget was a chance for the Conservative government to step forward and fix the housing market which they have previously admitted is broken.

“We don’t just need more homes – we need the right size and design of well-built, energy-efficient homes, which are properly serviced by a well-planned infrastructure including roads, schools, hospitals and public transport networks.

“The pledge to build 200,000 houses a year is welcome – but the fact that that target has already been met over the last five years indicates that the government could be more ambitious.

“We need thorough analysis of what the UK’s housing needs are going to be over the next 20-30 years – and real leadership to deliver that,” she added.

 

Stamp duty and affordability

The lender trade body also called for a review of stamp duty tax take and its impact on transactions, arguing that a revamped structure could reduce current barriers to moving without significantly impacting tax revenues.

It also repeated its call for an overhaul of the affordability and stress testing rules, arguing that this had been a major factor in the decline in homeownership among younger people.

However, data from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) released last week showed that lenders were generally using higher loan to income limits to support richer borrowers at the expense of first-time buyers.

 

Other areas IMLA is urging the government to prioritise are:

The future of Help to Buy. The Help to Buy scheme phase out starts in 2021 and IMLA noted it is not yet clear what will replace it. The government has announced proposals for a First Homes scheme, which will rely heavily on local planning authorities and developers. Many questions remain about how it will be delivered in practice.

Supporting the Private Rented Sector. IMLA argued the private rented sector is a vital part of the housing market and that government must avoid any further regulatory or tax changes that could push landlords out.

Supporting the public rented sector. More social housing needs to be built in order to ‘re-balance’ the housing market. This needs to be part of the overall vision to achieve a sensible, balanced approach to housebuilding that appropriate housing is available to everyone, whatever their financial circumstances.

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020 to Apr 23, 2020
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020 to Apr 24, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020 to Apr 30, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Do you think fixed-for-term mortgages will be successful?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Habito app devices
Habito secures further funding from Russian billionaire

Yuri Milner, an Israeli-Russian billionaire, has increased his investment in Habito in the digital mortgage broker’s latest round of capital...

Close