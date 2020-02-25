Just Mortgages appoints financial services director

Just Mortgages has appointed its first female financial services director as part of the brokerage’s expansion and diversity drive.

Kerry-Ann Davies (pictured) has 16 years’ experience in financial services, spending 13 of them at NatWest managing a team of mortgage advisers.

More recently, she worked as divisional sales director for Butters John Bee (BJB), an estate agency chain which was acquired two years ago by Spicerhaart, Just Mortgages parent group.

Before her promotion, Davies was managing a team of mortgage advisers within Just Mortgages. Her role will now be to grow Just Mortgages’ financial services’ operation across the whole of the western region of the country.

A recent restructure means that Davies will also work closely with Spicerhaart’s estate agency, lettings and new homes operations.

Davies said: “This is a fantastic opportunity. There are so many opportunities both for the company as a whole and for individual advisers to grow their careers and I am looking forward to helping them to achieve that.”

John Phillips, national sales director for Just Mortgages and Spicerhaart, added: “Kerry-Ann was the clear choice to be appointed to this role; her experience is beyond question and her accomplishments in helping to develop mortgage advisers to grow their careers have been remarkable.

“What is just as important however was her boundless energy and enthusiasm. The appointment of a financial services director is a really key role in our business and I know Kerry-Ann will make a great success of it.”