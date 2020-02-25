You are here: Home - News -

News

Mortgage product numbers hit record high – Mortgage Brain

by:
  • 25/02/2020
  • 0
Mortgage product numbers hit record high – Mortgage Brain
The number of mortgage products available on the market has hit a new high of 14,437, according to data from Mortgage Brain.

 

The technology firm recorded a 9.3 per cent increase of 1,233 products this month from the 13,204 available in February 2019.

The most significant increase has been seen in the over 70 per cent loan to value (LTV) band which has grown by 1,230 deals, or 15.1 per cent to 9,350 – far above the wider average.

Meanwhile, despite receiving much attention, product numbers in the over 90 per cent LTV sector only rose by 3.2 per cent to 792.

Products in the over 60 per cent LTV and over 80 per cent LTV spans were up 9.6 per cent and 8.48 per cent respectively.

 

Buy to let resurgence

Across product type, remortgage deals saw the strongest growth, with product numbers increasing by 670, or 7.4 per cent, to a total of 9,718.

Homemover deals rose just 1.9 per cent to 6,806, but the buy-to-let market showed resilience despite the fall in business volumes over the last two years.

The number of products for landlords to choose from grew by 184, or 4.5 per cent, since February 2019 to 4,263.

Over a three-year period, the rise in products was even more significant, with the total number of mortgage deals on the market jumping by 6,077, or 72.7 per cent, Mortgage Brain noted.

This rise was most pronounced in buy to let, with product numbers rising by 2,007, or 89 per cent.

Mark Lofthouse, chief executive officer of Mortgage Brain (pictured), said: “Mortgage borrowers are the big beneficiaries of the heightened competition within the mortgage market now, with a greater level of choice than ever before.

“What’s more, this increase isn’t limited to a single area of the market, with products of all types and across all LTV bands seeing an uplift over the last year.

“The sheer number of deals to choose from demonstrates the value provided by mortgage brokers in helping their clients navigate these competitive waters,” he added.

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020 to Apr 23, 2020
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020 to Apr 24, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020 to Apr 30, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Do you think fixed-for-term mortgages will be successful?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Flood Re
Resist building on flood plains, Environment Agency urges

Homes should only be built on flood plains where there is no real alternative and designed in such a way...

Close