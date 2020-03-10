NatWest offers mortgage break to coronavirus sufferers

RBS and NatWest will allow borrowers affected by the spread of coronavirus to defer their mortgage and loan payments for up to three months.

The state-owned bank will also offer sufferers refunds on credit card cash advance fees, the chance to temporarily increase their credit card limit and withdraw cash of up to £500. Savers will also be allowed to close fixed term savings accounts early with no charge.

A spokesman for the bank said: “We understand that there may be circumstances where a personal customer may fall into financial difficulty as a result of the impacts of coronavirus, for instance, loss of income.

“We will look to understand each customer’s situation on a case-by-case basis and can offer a number of options to help them manage their finances.”

Last week, UK Finance said banks and building societies were ready and able to offer support to customers who contract the virus.