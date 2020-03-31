Beaufort Group sets up mortgage advice firm

The group set up the division to meet increasing demand among its residential clients for a dedicated mortgage arm, it said.

Dan Godfrey has been appointed as an independent mortgage adviser and he will develop the subsidiary with the help of Beaufort Financial’s independent financial advisers. Godfrey joins from wealth management firm Quest Financial Solutions.

Beaufort Mortgages will cater to first-time buyers, homemovers and buy-to-let landlords.

Andrew Bennett, joint executive chairman at Beaufort Group, said: “This is a major milestone for Beaufort Group and allows us to offer a seamless service for clients who need advice in this marketplace.

“In Dan we have found the perfect individual to help us build the new division, given his clear empathy for the challenges buyers face.”

Godfrey added: “I am delighted to be joining Beaufort Group to spearhead this exciting development for the business, and I am eager to work with a team that has a genuine passion for good financial advice and the impact it can have on peoples’ everyday lives.”