Skipton Building Society refreshes fixed purchase and remortgage range

  • 28/04/2020
Skipton Building Society has revised its residential fixed purchase and remortgage range up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) with rates reduced by 0.5 per cent.

 

The amended products include a two-year fix at 60 per cent LTV with a rate of 1.49 per cent and no fee. The fee-free equivalent has a rate of 1.22 per cent.  

There is also a two-year fix at 75 per cent LTV, with no fee and a rate of 1.69 per cent. 

The society has also launched a fee-free five-year fixed at 60 per cent LTV and a rate of 1.72 per cent. These products will be available from 29 April. 

These revisions follow Skipton’s recent relaunch of its mortgages up to 75 per cent. The society is still only lending up to this tier on purchases and remortgages for residential borrowers.  

Skipton said it would reintroduce lending to buy to let borrowers up to 75 per cent LTV in the coming weeks. 

For customers in Scotland, Skipton is allowing purchase up to 95 per cent LTV and remortgages of up to 90 per cent LTV where a home report less than six months old can be produced. 

Alex Beavis (pictured), Skipton’s head of mortgages, said: “We’re delighted to make these fixed rate products available for both purchase and remortgage. 

“During this difficult time, Skipton remains committed to supporting borrowers by providing access to a broad range of competitive mortgage deals. 

We’re working hard to continue to make our proposition as widely accessible as possible whilst also maintaining the high levels of service brokers and customers expect,” he added. 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

