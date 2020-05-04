You are here: Home - News -

News

Mortgage payment holiday extensions will not help borrowers or the economy – Barclays

by:
  • 04/05/2020
  • 0
Mortgage payment holiday extensions will not help borrowers or the economy – Barclays
Extending mortgage payment holidays past the initial three-month period is unlikely to help borrowers or the economy recover from the financial effects of the coronavirus crisis, Barclays Bank UK CEO Matt Hammerstein has said.

 

He added the industry, through trade body UK Finance, was discussing with consumer groups, regulators and the government, plans to support borrowers at the end of payment holidays.

Hammerstein was giving evidence to the Treasury Select Committee of MPs along with other senior representatives of the major UK banks.

Scottish National Party MP Alison Thewliss questioned whether lenders wanted something different after three months, rather than just an extension of the measures.

Hammerstein said: “My suspicion is that continuing to extend payment holidays isn’t going to help the individual borrowers, nor is it going to help the overall economy as we get to a place where we bridge from the healthcare crisis that we’ve been in so far into whatever the secondary economic consequences of that might be.

“So finding mechanisms to deal a little bit more carefully if you will with the specific circumstances that individuals find themselves in is going to be a very important part of whatever the next phase of the solution, as an industry along with regulators and consumer groups, we come up with to help support those individuals.”

 

Different tactics required

Hammerstein earlier noted that the payment holidays were predominantly a means of providing breathing space for borrowers to understand how they would be affected by the crisis.

He added that the most important element of the payment holidays was not financial, but that it removed the risk of customers suffering an adverse credit rating for missing payments, which could have long-term implications.

“So as we proceed through the crisis we get the government schemes in terms of the furlough and self-employed support in place, then we can hopefully build the capacity [for forbearance discussions],” he continued.

“That will still require some different tactics and different plans relative to pre-crisis to then work carefully with those individuals who have a significant impact on their ability to service the debt obligations they have.”

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

How much of your typical business load are you now conducting?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Newbury and Marsden introduce desktop valuations and adjust lending limits

Newbury Building Society is accepting automated valuations (AVMs) and desktop valuations for select mortgage products. 

Close