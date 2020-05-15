BoE ‘not planning’ on cutting rates below zero – Bailey

The Bank of England (BoE) is not “currently planning for or contemplating” cutting interest rates into negative territory but it will not rule anything out, the governor has said.

Speaking at a Financial Times webinar, Andrew Bailey (pictured) said this in response to the question of whether the central bank would consider using negative rates in the UK.

Bailey added: “As you approach the zero bound, the degree or convention of stimulus does reduce.

“You would get further issues as you go negative, that barrier or restriction would get worse because you would obviously get big issues for some part of the banking system.”

Earlier this week, BoE deputy governor Ben Broadbent said negative interest rates “had been thought about on and off since the financial crisis” and added it was “quite possible that more monetary easing would be needed over time”.

At the beginning of the month the bank decided to hold the base rate at of 0.1 per cent, the lowest it has ever been.