The Voice’s Sarah Tucker launches broker firm with Mortgage Intelligence

  • 19/05/2020
Sarah Tucker, former contestant on ITV’s singing competition The Voice, has joined Mortgage Intelligence with her firm The Mortgage Mum as an appointed representative (AR).

 

Tucker (pictured) appeared on the show in 2019 and made it through to the knockout round.  

The full-time mum has since joined the financial services industry through a business model aimed at encouraging women across the UK to become mortgage advisers by allowing them to work remotely and flexibly around family life.  

The Mortgage Mum’s website is due to launch shortly, and the firm has relied heavily on technology for its establishment by using video calls to train advisers and speak to clients.

Sally Laker, managing director of Mortgage Intelligence, said: “We’re very excited to welcome The Mortgage Mum to Mortgage Intelligence.  

Sarah’s drive and ambition to forge her way in the industry has been evident from day one, and we feel we’re in a position to help her achieve her goals.” 

Sarah Tucker, director and founder of The Mortgage Mum, said: “We love that Mortgage Intelligence are willing to work with us to embrace the changes we have proposed, allowing women to be trained and supervised remotely using technology, providing a safe and supportive route into the industry. 

We needed a network who not only understood our vision, but who could help us to achieve it, and I believe Mortgage Intelligence will. 

 

Close