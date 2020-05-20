Mortgage Solutions Podcast Episode 2: Keeping mentally fit in lockdown – tips for mortgage brokers

The Mortgage Solutions Podcast is back with conversations from the mortgage industry about what matters to you the most.

In this week’s episode, to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Week, contributing editor Sam Partington talks to Maria Harris, director of Digital Cat Consultancy and Ben Thompson, deputy chief executive, Mortgage Advice Bureau.

In an open and honest chat about their own anxieties and experiences in lockdown, the pair share tips about the ways they are looking after their own mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.

They discuss their own approach to staying positive, how there is cautious optimism on the horizon for mortgage brokers and the ways they stop themselves from feeling overwhelmed by the uncertainty we are all facing.

You can listen to the podcast from the link below or from the Mortgage Solutions Soundcloud page.

If you missed our first podcast you can also listen to it here or from the Soundcloud page.