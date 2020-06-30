You are here: Home - News -

News

Mortgage advisers lose £48m through missed home insurance sales

by:
  • 30/06/2020
  • 0
Mortgage advisers lose £48m through missed home insurance sales
Brokers have untapped earnings worth £47.8m through unrealised home insurance opportunities, analysis has suggested.

 

Simply providing each mortgage client with a home insurance quote could significantly boost income, insurance company Paymentshield found.

Remortgage and product transfers are a huge area of missed opportunity, amounting to £10m alone in lost commission, according to the research.

Paymentshield said the revenue stream could help soften the impact of coronavirus for many advisers.

The insurance firm has launched a 22 per cent pricing reduction for new remortgage, product transfer and equity release clients, in the hope more advisers will have insurance conversations on every mortgage.

Paymentshield is also offering a three-month payment holiday option – which will form part of its permanent proposition.

It is hoped these initiatives will help boost adviser businesses integrating insurance sales into their proposition for the first time.

Since April more than 350 adviser businesses have submitted an insurance quote through Paymentshield for the first time.

Emma Green, head of sales at Paymentshield (pictured), said: “Having a conversation about home insurance is often not perceived as a priority by advisers, but they are missing out on a huge amount of commission.

“Remortgage and product transfer clients in particular are often overlooked when it comes to a general insurance conversation.

“We know from our own research that nearly half of advisers admit to missing opportunities to sell general insurance.

“When it comes to remortgage and product transfer clients this is because of renewal dates not matching, cancellation fees, or simply because clients perceive their existing policy to be meeting their needs.

“As a result of Covid-19 more consumers are starting to review the protection products they have, from wills, life insurance, mortgage protection and home insurance – so the benefits of reviewing policies for remortgage, product transfer and equity release clients are also clear.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Online Forum 2020

Jul 08, 2020 to Jul 09, 2020
The Buy to Let Market Forum

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in house hunters seeking a home with a garden compared to before the pandemic?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Number of furloughed workers hits 9.3 million

A total of 9.3 million jobs have been furloughed at a cost of £25.5bn, according to government statistics.

Close