You are here: Home - News -

Complex Buy To Let

Leeds BS latest lender returning to holiday let market

by:
  • 13/07/2020
  • 0
Leeds BS latest lender returning to holiday let market
Leeds Building Society has become the latest lender to relaunch its holiday let offering following the relaxation of lockdown restrictions to allow holiday stays in the UK.

 

The lender follows Roma Finance, Monmouthshire Building Society, Principality Building Society and Foundation Home Loans in relaunching its proposition in recent weeks.

Brokers have also suggested that for lenders with the right expertise the sector had “really strong” fundamentals and the potential to build a good mortgage book with “incredible margins”.

The mutual is launching a pair of two-year fixes on 16 July, at 2.84 per cent up to 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) and at 3.34 per cent up to 70 per cent LTV.

Both products come with a free standard valuation, fees assisted legal services, and no product fee.

Leeds Building Society director of products Matt Bartle (pictured) said the lender expected the trend of holidays in the UK to continue and so there would be more interest in holiday lets.

“The government announcement on stamp duty is likely to encourage more interest in the buy-to -let market, including holiday lets,” he said.

“High demand means high returns but it’s important for landlords to remember performance can be seasonal and affected by the weather.

“Buying a holiday let, like any other property investment, does carry risk but enables an investor to diversify their portfolio risk by letting weekly to a range of occupiers, rather than relying on one individual to pay rent every month.”

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Coventry Building Society branch
Coventry BS brings back limited edition 90 per cent LTV offer

Coventry Building Society is returning to the 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) market with a limited tranche of...

Close