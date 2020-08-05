You are here: Home - News -

Mortgage Solutions launches Rewind Wednesday – The Buy to Let Online Forum

  • 05/08/2020
The first Buy to Let Online Forum last month was a massive success which attracted almost 1,000 delegates.

 

Now, Mortgage Solutions is exclusively releasing video presentations from the event every Wednesday in August to watch at your leisure.

The first two presentations being revealed are:

 

Opportunities in adversity: How landlords and buy-to-let can weather the storm of coronavirus
Richard Rowntree, managing director, Paragon

 

 

In the landlord’s shoes: How are your landlord clients feeling about the market, their current investment position and future challenges?
Matt McCullough, national sales manager, intermediary mortgage distribution, Aldermore

 

 

In the first session, Richard Rowntree will take a look at the lessons learnt from the financial crisis, and how the industry has changed since 2007.

And he will then examine opportunities within the market in the context of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Matt McCullough will be discussing how lenders have become more forensic in their assessments of landlord’s non-rental earnings to make sure there was spare cash to cover void periods.

 

 

