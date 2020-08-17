You are here: Home - News -

L&G Mortgage Club and Primis make panel additions – round-up

  • 17/08/2020
Legal & General Mortgage Club has expanded its later-life lending panel, while Primis has added a specialist lender.

 

L&G  

Legal & General Mortgage Club has added Canada Life and Just to its later-life lending panel. 

Through Just, members can access lifetime mortgage products which provide an option to pay some or all of the monthly interest, and customers also have the potential to borrow more based on medical and lifestyle conditions. 

Canada Life’s range includes lifetime mortgages that can be secured on a customer’s main residence or second home.

The lender also provides solutions where borrowers can choose to make interest payments, service the capital and interest, or let the interest roll-up.  

Paul Hopton (pictured), key relationship manager at Legal & General Mortgage Club, said: “We are delighted to announce that Canada Life and Just are the latest companies to join our lender panel.  

Both lenders play a major role in the later life market and their addition to our proposition brings even greater choice to advisers using Legal & General Mortgage Club.  

 

Primis Mortgage Network 

Primis Mortgage Network has partnered with Foundation Home Loans, allowing its advisers to access ranges for residential borrowers with complex criteria and buy-to-let landlords. 

Vikki Jefferies, proposition director at Primis Mortgage Network, said: “ From today, our advisers will have access to a wider range of tailored solutions to provide their clients and, ultimately, be better equipped to serve a growing number of non-vanilla borrowers.  

We are confident that with Foundation’s extensive proposition, Primis brokers will be able to bolster their own offerings in this area and further support customers, both during and after the coronavirus crisis.” 

Grant Hendry, head of national accounts at Foundation Home Loans, added: “The specialist mortgage market has shown great resilience over the past four months and we, as a lender, have had to adapt and evolve accordingly over this period. 

This partnership will help us in fulfilling our ambitious plans for 2020 and beyond, and we are looking forward to working closely with Primis’ member firms to provide much-needed specialist solutions to landlords and those borrowers who are not able to secure residential borrowing via high street lending routes.”

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

