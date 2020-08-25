Coventry for Intermediaries adds web chat for broker queries

Coventry for Intermediaries has added a new web chat feature to give brokers another channel for policy answers or product questions.

CFI Chat will be operated by advisers and not computers, while phone lines will remain open to help support more complex enquiries, the lender said.

Brokers are encouraged to call the contact centre as much as they need.

In 2020 it has an average call wait time of 21 seconds, according to the lender.

Keith Williams, intermediary operations manager at Coventry for Intermediaries, said: “In times like these, we want to spend more time speaking to brokers, not less.

“We successfully deployed home-working telephony early in the pandemic, and we are proud to provide one of the fastest phone support services in the industry.

“We are here for our brokers. CFI chat is our latest tool, but we are always committed to being a lender that keeps quality service at the forefront.”