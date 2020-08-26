You are here: Home - News -

Rewind Wednesday – The Buy to Let Online Forum: Final Part

  • 26/08/2020
Mortgage Solutions has been releasing the video presentations from July’s Buy to Let Online Forum. Here is the fourth and final pair of seminars to watch at your leisure.

 

The final two presentations discuss what has changed in lockdown in how the market operates and how advisers have adapted, and then sees two of the biggest buy-to-let lenders put on the spot in the key issues of the moment.

 

Lessons from lockdown

Ying Tan, chief executive, Dynamo

 

 

Market Discussion

Phil Rickards, head of BM Solutions and Adrian Moloney, managing group sales director, OneSavings Bank

 

 

In the first session, Ying Tan outlines how advisers have to adapt to keep their business relevant and successful in the current environment.

And in the panel debate, Phil Rickards and Adrian Moloney explain the challenges they have been facing handling cases since lockdown and where they see criteria changes coming.

 

 

