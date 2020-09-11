David Copland to leave LSL and AMI

David Copland is to step down from his role as LSL’s director of mortgage services at the end of October.

Copland will also depart from his role at deputy chairman on the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) board, where he has been for nearly eight years.

He joined LSL when the group acquired Pink Home Loans in 2010, where Copland was CEO. Before this, he was the founding director of Pink Home Loans which was established in 1988, before going on to launch the Pink Mortgage Club and the Pink mortgage network which is now part of Primis.

Copland (pictured) said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with LSL fulfilling a number of roles including supporting the hugely successful TMA mortgage club, managing mortgage lender relationships on behalf of the group and more latterly working on digital propositions, including the investment in Mortgage Gym.

“2020 has been a turbulent year for the mortgage industry, but Primis and TMA have performed extremely well throughout this period and I will leave proud in the knowledge that these businesses are in great shape and well positioned for future growth.”

Jon Round, group financial services director at LSL, added: “I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere thanks to David for his support and contribution over the last ten years.

“David has played a significant role in the successful growth and direction of our financial services businesses, applying his depth of industry knowledge and insight. I will miss working with David as a colleague – and as a fellow West Bromwich Albion fan – but I wish him every success for the future.”