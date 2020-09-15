You are here: Home - News -

L&G Mortgage Club Awards 2020 finalists revealed

by:
  • 15/09/2020
L&G Mortgage Club Awards 2020 finalists revealed
The Legal & General Mortgage Club Awards are to take place virtually this year to safeguard guests following a unprecedented and challenging year for the mortgage market.

 

The online ceremony will take place on Friday 6 November 2020 at 12pm and everyone is invited.

It is the 25th anniversary of the L&G Mortgage Club in 2020, with more details of the event in this milestone year to follow.

The awards normally recognise work from the previous year, but as a result of events in 2020 this year the achievements of firms to overcome challenges arising from Covid-19 and lockdown will also be acknowledged.

OneSavings Bank is headline sponsor for the online event.

There are 16 awards this year, with eight for brokers and eight for lenders.

Watch the video below as Kevin Roberts, director of L&G Mortgage Club, unveils the awards shortlists.

