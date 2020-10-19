You are here: Home - News -

News

Reliance launches key worker mortgage range including 90 per cent LTV deal

by:
  • 19/10/2020
  • 0
Reliance launches key worker mortgage range including 90 per cent LTV deal
Reliance Bank is launching a range of mortgages to cater for key workers such as NHS staff, carers and teachers.

 

It includes a deal up to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) but the lender warned that it expected demand to be “very high” and as a result this product could be withdrawn at any time.

“We expect to be really busy with product applications and we would ask brokers to regularly check our website because this product range could be withdrawn at any time, and also to remember that an application in principle does not secure a formal mortgage offer,” the lender said.

To secure the rate the mortgage application must progress to full mortgage application stage, with the lender then providing written confirmation to the customer and adviser.

 

Two LTV bands

There are two distinct LTV bandings for the range – up to 75 per cent and up to 90 per cent – on five-year fixed rate terms.

The up to 75 per cent LTV product can be utilised for house purchase and remortgage but the 90 per cent version is only for purchase only.

The 90 per cent LTV deal has a rate of 3.6 per cent, no product fee and maximum loan of £250,000 with five years’ early repayment charges.

The lower-LTV version is at 1.7 per cent with a £495 product fee and maximum loan of £350,000.

The lender is asking all advisers to contact it before submitting cases.

Reliance Bank head of mortgages Gareth Byrne (pictured) said: “I am pleased that we have been able to launch this new exciting proposition to the UK mortgage marketplace.

“We are keen to help key workers who are looking to purchase or remortgage their own home. We see this as another step in our ongoing journey to provide a positive social impact.”

 

In order to qualify at least one mortgage applicant must currently be employed in one of the qualifying occupations:

  • Salvation Army Employees
  • Police officers – including PCSO officers
  • NHS workers – including dentists
  • Care professionals
  • Fire fighters
  • Prison officers
  • Teachers
  • Charity workers
  • TFL and other transport workers – including those who are employed by other public transport organisations that cater for bus, train and tram transportation networks
  • Postal services – excluding couriers

 

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Are you worried about getting cases completed before the 31 March stamp duty deadline?

View Results

  • RT @mortgagesols: #FinalistQuote - I’m so excited to have been nominated to represent what the Accord team has achieved in the last 12 mont…
  • RT @Rachel0404: Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford announces changes to COVID-19 restrictions in the country https://t.co/3ZTWGwTrjg
  • RT @mansfieldbs: We asked over 2,000 members by email about the importance of local branches. 80% of respondents said they believed having…
Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Cumberland BS increases holiday let mortgages to 75 per cent LTV

The Cumberland Building Society has increased its maximum loan to value (LTV) for holiday let mortgages to 75 per cent.

Close