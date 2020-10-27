Paragon appoints ex-Leeds BS CEO Peter Hill as NED

Paragon Bank has appointed former Leeds Building Society Chief Executive Peter Hill as a non-executive director (NED).

Hill’s career spans holding the Leeds Building Society CEO role from 2011 until his retirement in 2019. He is currently a non-executive director and chairman of the risk committee for Pure Retirement Limited and is also the chairman of Mortgage Brain.

Peter will also immediately become a member of Paragon Banking Group’s risk and compliance committee and will take over the chair of the RCC on 31 December 2020 when current incumbent Finlay Williamson steps down.

Fiona Clutterbuck, Paragon Banking Group’s chairman said: “We are delighted to welcome Peter to the Board. His retail banking experience as a CEO of a large building society, together with his knowledge of the financial services sector more generally will be invaluable in his role, in due course, as chairman of Paragon’s risk committee.”

Peter Hill added: “I am delighted to be joining the Board and am looking forward to sharing my knowledge and experience to support Paragon’s strategy of continuing its development as a leading specialist bank.”