You are here: Home - News -

News

‘Now, more than ever, consumers want advice’ – Merrett

by:
  • 16/11/2020
  • 0
The last six months has emphasised the desire for consumers to get advice when completing a mortgage, SimplyBiz has said.

 

Speaking on Mortgage Solutions Television in association with Accord Mortgages, the distributor noted advisers would need to continue adapting and adopting new technologies to maintain good customer relations.

SimplyBiz head of strategic development Richard Merrett said: “The key point, yes there’s embracing technology, but now more than ever, the consumer wants to speak to someone and be able to get advice – that’s absolutely crucial.

“It’s about good advisory firms utilising the tools they now have and layering them into a good advice business.”

He added that brokers would need to keep in contact with clients over the winter and spring.

“What we’ll see now is a bit more adoption of marketing-based tools, so, helping brokers stay in touch with clients,” Merrett continued.

“That’s going to be absolutely crucial going into the next six months of lockdown – being on top of all your clients, being able to speak to them and being able to service them.”

 

 

JLM Mortgage Services’ head of mortgage finance Sebastian Murphy agreed that advisers needed to make themselves more efficient and technology could help with that.

“With the volumes you’ve got, if you don’t change as brokers and start using those tools, you’re going to get left behind,” he said.

“You’re going to find your colleagues down the road using affordability and criteria tools will be far ahead of you in terms of choices, of lender spread and will be offering a much more professional service.”

And Accord director of intermediary distribution Jeremy Duncombe echoed that the threat of robo-advice had faded sharply.

“The last six months has shown there’s so much complexity out there that people want to have that conversation, but they don’t mind if that conversation is over video, face-to-face or on the telephone,” he said.

“So the value of advice has grown over the last six months and the value of an adviser is probably more important than ever.”

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
RIOs branded ‘outright failure’ as less than 500 sold per quarter

Responsible Life has described retirement interest-only (RIO) mortgages as an “outright failure” after data obtained by the firm showed just...

Close